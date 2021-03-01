March horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

March marks the end of one astrological year and the beginning of a new one as the sun moves from the 12th sign of the zodiac into the first sign for the spring equinox. Get ready for a rebirth!

Once Mars is in Gemini starting March 4, we will take ideas into action, being more literal about what we’re doing. One of the best days of the month is March 5, when Mercury meets with lucky Jupiter bringing good news. March 13 and 14 will also be worth looking forward to.

There’s a new moon in Pisces on March 13 that will heighten everyone’s intuition. March 14, when Venus meets with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, is one of the most romantic moments of the year so you'll enjoy some whimsical, fairy tale vibes.

Spring begins on March 20 as the sun enters Aries. It’s the astrological new year! Venus will also be in Aries from March 21, helping us chase what we want, and be forward about the objects of our desire.

Look out for arguments and frustrations around March 24 as Mercury clashes with Mars, bringing tough conversations to the surface. It can be challenging to express ideas around that time, and arguments can arise.

But luckily, whatever is stirred up will be smoothed out diplomatically during the full moon in Libra on March 28. This one will balance our ego with our desires, and ask that we take the time to take what we want seriously.

Aries

March 21 - April 19 Katty Huertas / TODAY

The beginning of the month is more low-key and restful as you recharge your batteries and get ready for new beginnings. The sun enters your sign on March 20 and you’re ready to focus your energy on things that are nearest and dearest to you. Venus, the planet of love and attraction, also enters your sign around the same time, and that will bring beautiful things your way. You’re really busy for most of the month, running errands, sending emails and seeing colleagues. A major peak in your relationships comes at the end of the month with the full moon, revealing important information about what you want and don’t want when it comes to your interpersonal commitments.

Taurus

April 20 - May 20 Katty Huertas / TODAY

This is a social time of year for you, but the end of March finds you needing some alone time. There are new beginnings with the new moon in terms of your hopes, dreams and friendships, so use this moment to plant the seed for something that you really want to manifest. You have friends in high places who can connect you with people who can make your biggest dreams possible — all you have to do is name them. There is a lot more buzz around your community as Mercury enters Pisces from March 15, bringing you more invitations and interesting posts to read.

Gemini

May 21 - June 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

This is an important time for you to connect with your career and legacy. You’re focused on the bigger picture and how you fit into it. The new moon on March 13 brings a new, imaginative perspective to how you want to be known. There is a lot of news and possibly some confusing information coming along when it comes to your career from March 15. The end of the month is for friendship and celebration. There are people to rub elbows with and connections to start making. You’ll have a lot more strength and energy with Mars in your sign, but it might be rubbing people the wrong way as Mars clashes with Mercury on the 24th.

Cancer

June 21 - July 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’re branching out and getting a better understanding of the things that you believe in. Your mission statement, your education and your wanderlust are all in focus right now as you explore the world. The new moon on March 13 is a good time to reconnect with your curiosity and ask questions about life’s mysteries. The full moon at the end of the month will bring something that you’ve been working on at home to culmination. You’re going to be able to see progress. Your work life picks up and you get more attention for your accomplishments from the 20th, so be ready for the spotlight.

Leo

July 23 - Aug. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Late February, early March is always a sticky time for you. A very sensitive sector of your chart is activated and there is a lot of intuition involved, but also projection. Be aware of what you believe and how that affects your perception; there are always multiple sides to any story. There will be much more clarity coming later in the month that you might not have fully grasped earlier. You will have a deeper understanding of your own insecurities and other people’s insecurities with the full moon, and important conversations will follow. The end of the month is much more fun as the sun enters fellow fire sign Aries, helping you see new records you’d like to set for yourself.

Virgo

Aug. 23 - Sept. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’ve been focusing more on your relationships and how you feel about other people. You need to find some confidence when it comes to setting boundaries and asking for space. March is very romantic, but can find yourself vulnerable to relationships that are an idealistic fantasy. You can get a deeper sense of what you believe in and what types of relationships suit you best during the new moon. More conversations about partnerships carry on throughout the end of the month as your planetary ruler, Mercury, moves into your partnerships sector. Idealism can make you see through rose-tinted glasses, but it can also guide you to something beautiful. Be aware of how you put others on a pedestal.

Libra

Sept. 23 - Oct. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’re using the beginning of March to close (and open) a new chapter in your work life. There are things that you can invite into your daily routine starting with the new moon on March 13. There should always be space in your schedule to allow daydreaming and idling whenever you need it. There is a lot more enthusiasm for learning and reaching new heights as Mars enters Gemini, asking you to find new information. The end of the month brings your relationships to the foreground as the sun enters your partnerships sector. You’re going to be getting sobering truth about your partnerships, so use this honesty to make informed choices.

Scorpio

Oct. 23 - Nov. 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You start the month ready to party, but it’s back to work by the end of the month. You start with great potential for bonding with your friends and lovers. This also has implications for your creative processes and your ability to inspire and express. You’re tapping into something sacred! The new moon on March 13 is a great time to set an intention related to how you find joy and pleasure. Your planetary ruler, Mars, has been in your house of relationships, but will enter a financial sector of your chart, bringing some fast money moves.

Sagittarius

Nov. 23 - Dec. 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’ve been laying low, focusing more on your home and family life. The new moon in your domestic sector brings a moment for you to connect to your childhood, your ancestors and your flow when you’re at home. There is something powerful about feeling comfortable in your space, which can be initiated with the new moon on the 13th. The planet of action, Mars, enters your house of relationships and other people are going to be more confrontational and taking initiative. When the sun enters fellow fire sign Aries, you’ll be focused more on your romantic and social life, too. Relationships are going to be heating up.

Capricorn

Dec. 22 - Jan. 19 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’re going to be busy with a lot of different emails to send and people to speak to well into the first half of the month. The new moon provides new perspective on a contract or a new skill. This is a good time for learning new skills or even tapping into your intuition. There is an effort to put a slow-moving financial plan into action as Mars harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Saturn, on March 22. After so much busy work and chatter, it will be nice to focus more on your private life from the 20th before a big work project comes with the full moon on the 26th.

Aquarius

Jan. 19 – Feb. 18 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’ve been focusing a lot on money and how to support yourself, and that’s going to continue into March. The new moon on March 13 brings new perspective on your financial goals. This is a time for you to figure out exactly how much money you need. You can ask yourself why you want that money, and what is the greater thing that it will be contributing toward. You’re going to be a lot more assertive when it comes to expressing your sexuality and creativity as Mars enters fellow air sign Gemini. This gives you more energy to put toward socializing as you come out of your cave.

Pisces

Feb. 19 - March 20 Katty Huertas / TODAY

It’s still Pisces season until March 20, so milk it for all it’s worth! Going into the new moon, you will be focusing on you, Pisces. The new moon in your sign on March 13 brings personal new beginnings. Find new ways to connect with yourself. This is also a good time to try a new look that will help you feel like a more authentic version of yourself. This does have implications for relationships, since you are one of the most important pieces of your relationships. You’re getting a lot better at expressing what’s on your mind as Mercury, the planet of communication enters your sign. Aries season, starting March 20, is going to be all about money and your favorite things.