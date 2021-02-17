Move over, Mom, there is a new "Material Girl" in town!

Madonna's oldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, also known as Lola, is the face of Marc Jacobs' latest ad campaign, and it looks like she's inherited her mom's flair for the dramatic.

The 24-year-old model has made occasional appearances on the runways and as part of other collaborations, including Adidas X Stella McCartney and Parade x Juicy Couture, but this latest one as the new face of Marc Jacobs' spring 2021 campaign just may be her biggest one yet.

There's no such thing as too much floral. Brianna Capozzi / Courtesy Marc Jacobs

"We are excited to share our SP21 The Marc Jacobs campaign featuring Lola Leon and the latest accessories assortment for the season," the brand said in a statement sent to TODAY.

"TMJ celebrates eclecticism and an individualized approach to personal style. Marc has a long-storied history with Madonna and so It only made sense for us to tap Lola to be the face of the campaign as she perfectly encapsulates the youthful spirit and uncompromising sense of individuality central to this younger expression of the brand."

In the pics, Leon sports deep-red, long hair and her signature strong eyebrows.

Her armpit hair is visible in some of the photos, proving that her mom isn't the only fashion pioneer in the family.

Lourdes "Lola" Leon showing off her armpit hair for Marc Jacobs' 2021 spring campaign. Brianna Capozzi / Courtesy Marc Jacobs

"Iconic like her mama," one fan commented on a video from the shoot.

Last year, Leon channeled her famous mom in a photo shoot for fashion brand Miaou. In a behind-the-scenes video shared on the company's Instagram, Leon could be seen lounging in the sand on a beach in a matching two-piece floral outfit. The scene reminded fans of Madonna’s music video for her 1989 hit song “Cherish,” which takes place entirely on a beach.

Despite walking runways and starring in fashion campaigns, Leon has managed to stay out of the press, rarely giving interviews about her experience as the daughter of the Queen of Pop.

Lordes Leon and Madonna in 2011. Kevin Mazur/VF11 / WireImage

In 2019, however, her mom opened up to British Vogue about her daughter, calling her "insanely talented."

"I’m green with envy because she’s incredible at everything she does — she’s an incredible dancer, she’s a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she’s way better than me in the talent department," the pop icon told the magazine. "But she doesn’t have the same drive, and again, I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like, ‘People are going to give me things because I’m her daughter.’"

The 62-year-old said she uses the example of other kids who happen to have famous parents as proof that her daughter still will have to work for whatever she wants.

"I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities like Zoë Kravitz, for instance, who have to work through that ‘Oh yeah, you’re the daughter of…’ — and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do," shared Madonna, who is also mom to Rocco Ritchie, 20, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone, 8.

"You just have to keep going. But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn’t. She grew up with money, and I didn’t. So everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can’t fixate on it. I just have to do my best.”