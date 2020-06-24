'Love Is Blind' star Jessica Batten responds to Mark Cuevas cheating allegations

It turns out the drama is far from over for the “Love Is Blind” cast!

Jessica Batten just responded to allegations that Mark Cuevas cheated on her during the filming of the show.

As a quick refresher, Cuevas and Batten’s relationship was a rollercoaster from beginning to end. Batten had constant doubts about their 10-year age difference, and she didn’t seem nearly as into Cuevas as he was into her. So, it wasn’t a huge surprise when Batten said “I don’t” to Cuevas at the altar. A lot of fans felt sorry for Cuevas, who seemed genuinely devoted to Batten.

After the show, Cuevas moved on and actually ended up dating another “Love Is Blind” cast member, Lauren "LC" Chamblin.

Cuevas and Chamblin recently broke up after Chamblin learned via a Reddit post that Cuevas had allegedly been cheating on her while they were together.

Cuevas has denied Chamblin’s allegations, saying in a statement to E! News that they had never been “in an exclusive relationship.”

Now, here’s where things get a little more complicated. Earlier this week, E! News shared an Instagram post about Chamblin’s cheating accusations.

Soon after, a fan who claimed to have witnessed Cuevas firsthand during the filming of the show commented on the post, claiming she had seen Cuevas cheating multiple times during filming, back when he was with Batten.

“Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show. Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix,” she commented.

Batten directly responded to this fan’s Instagram comment, saying, “Wow. News to me, I only knew about one.”

So, Batten seems to be suggesting that she knew at least partly, but maybe not fully, about Cuevas’ alleged unfaithfulness during filming.

The drama! It’s safe to say that even months after “Love Is Blind” premiered on Netflix, the cast is still dropping bombshells!