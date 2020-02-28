'Love Is Blind': Who got married and who broke up?

Warning: This story contains spoilers for the first season of "Love Is Blind."

As I watched the first few moments of Netflix's newest reality hit "Love Is Blind," I thought, "What the heck is this trash?" A few hours later and four episodes deep, I was on the edge of my sofa, screaming, crying and having to pee, but also not wanting to get up and miss a moment of this bingeworthy obsession that has taken America by storm.

The show's premise is simple: A group of men and women date one another without actually seeing the person they're talking to. If they fall in love, the only way they can see the other person and continue the relationship is to become engaged.

After a few weeks of dating, moving in together and meeting each other's families, the couples find themselves at the altar to decide if they are going to commit to one another for the rest of their lives.

Thursday's finale showed who made the ultimate commitment, but the series was actually filmed in 2018. Naturally, we wanted to find out who's still together 15 months later! Read on for everything we know right now.

Where is the 'Love Is Blind' cast now?

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton were the first couple to fall in love on the series, literally making me scream when they uttered the words "I love you" without ever even seeing one another in the flesh. Everyone was rooting for them, especially as they discussed the extra challenges they felt in navigating life as an interracial couple.

At times, Hamilton's love seemed so intense it might have bordered on serial killer vibes. But there was also something that made us really want things to work out for this sweet pair.

At the end of the finale, despite much trepidation and anxiety from Speed during the lead-up, we discovered that this couple happily said, "I do!"

Speed told The Post that they are still "happily married, with a little fur-baby puppy" and Hamilton posted a photo from their wedding with the caption, "The happiest day of my life." Awww!

Matt Barnett and Amber Pike

Probably the hottest couple in the group, things looked rocky for this duo at times.

Despite having some cold feet during the lead-up to their ceremony, the bro-ish player who broke a few hearts along the way didn't end up breaking Pike's at the altar.

"I never would have guessed I'd be in a wedding gown right now with a ring on my finger and a whole new last name," she said after the wedding.

But are they still together? From the looks of it, yes. "It's not an easy thing to keep such a big big secret," Pike told Entertainment Tonight, hinting they're still an item. In the interview she also made a reference to being a stay-at-home mom one day, and implied the kids would be his.

Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli

The ups and downs for these two provided for some of the most dramatic moments in the series — especially when Gibelli delivered a gut-punching blow about their sexual chemistry during a heated exchange.

“You know how you tell me this is the best sex of your life? Have you noticed that I don’t return the compliment? I don’t say it’s the best sex of my life, too,” she said.

Gibelli finally seemed to get her feelings together for Powers just in time to say "I do" at the altar, only to be rejected by him.

Social media sleuths seems to think that even though the couple didn't get married, they are still together. They've been posting similar photos to their separate social media accounts, and this week, the pair also seemed awfully cozy in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I respect his decision and I understand why he said what he did, so that we could have a true, healthy relationship because marriage was putting a lot of pressure on us," Gibelli told the outlet.

We're sure we will find out more during the "Love Is Blind" reunion that comes out March 5.

Kenny Barnes and Kelly Chase

Barnes and Chase seemed to be one of the most compatible couples to make it out of the pods, especially when their families convened for a get-together where it was apparent they were cut from a similar cloth.

But after Chase confessed to friends at her bachelorette party that she just wasn't physically attracted to Barnes, it seemed she friend-zoned her fiancé and it was never going to be anything more.

Chase ended up rejecting their marriage, leaving Barnes at the altar alone to try and make sense of what just happened.

"Obviously, this is just a whirlwind for everyone," he addressed the crowd. "And again don't want to dive too deep into it...because you take something that is so complex, and it is authentic and it is real but today is not our day."

Chase said of her decision, "My love, my feelings for him, aren't as intense as his apparently are for me."

Apparently!

Mark Cuevas and Jessica Batten

The most cringe-worthy of the couples to watch, Batten clearly wasn't into Cuevas the way he was into her all season long. Whether it was the feelings for Barnett that she couldn't let go of or her love of wine that blurred her ability to see the seemingly great guy fawning over her, things didn't look good for this pair.

Viewers shouldn't be surprised to find out that their relationship ended with Batten making excuses instead of saying "I'm just not that into you."

"I'm so proud of us for getting through the ups and downs, but I don't think either of us is ready to take this on," she said of her decision. Later, she added she had no regrets, saying, "I'm too much of a realist to take this big of a chance. I'm not actually sorry."

Ouch.

“We haven’t talked since the wedding day,” Cuevas told The Post of what happened after the finale. “I reached out at some point — nothing bad, just to say, like, ‘Hey, I hope everything’s going well, I hope everything’s doing all right.’ I didn’t hear back. But to me, it’s just sending love out there. Like, ‘Hey, I hope you’re doing OK.’ And that’s that.”

As of November 2019, Cuevas seems to be back off the market. He told Jezebel Magazine that he's in a relationship and enjoys "relaxing at home watching Netflix's 'Peaky Blinders' with his lucky GF."

Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack

Unfortunately, this couple didn't make it past Mexico. Morton's inability to share his bisexuality with Jack because of past trauma was definitely hard to watch, especially when he finally did come out to her after they were already engaged to be married.

Things escalated from there, and the heated exchange that followed showed a man who was unable to truly be himself and a woman who was unable to reconcile her feelings that she had been lied to.

Rory Newbrough and Danielle Drouin

If this couple has you asking "Who?" you're not experiencing short-term memory loss: More than six couples actually got engaged on the series. Eight couples made it out of the pods, but two didn't make the final show.

One of the couples not shown? Danielle Drouin and Rory Newbrough.

"Originally, we wanted to follow five couples [after their engagements] if we had the chance to do that; we ended up following six," creator Chris Coelen told E News. "We felt like we wanted to tell diverse stories, frankly. We weren't sure where the stories were going to go, everybody felt like they truly found the person they wanted to spend their life with and we had an abundance of story ... we just didn't have time in the show to follow them, which is incredible to me."

So are they still together? They did take their own vacation to Miami without cameras but it didn't end with a walk down the aisle. "After we returned from this trip though, we ended up breaking it off as Danielle pursued her feelings for another man from the show," Newbrough wrote on Instagram.

The drama! We hope that other man is Cuevas, because he definitely deserves a happy ending.