Lizzo opens up in raw video about the damaging perceptions she has about herself

Lizzo is opening up about the negative thoughts she sometimes has about herself and her body, and what she does to manage them.

The 32-year-old singer made the revelations about her own perceptions of herself in a series of emotional videos that were shared on TikTok. She wrote in the caption of the first, "For anyone who has these thoughts too I hope you have a better day tomorrow."

Lizzo is opening up about her own thoughts on her body and how she works through these tough times. TODAY Illustration / TikTok

"I came home and took my clothes off to take a shower and I just started having all these really negative thoughts about myself," she said in the clip.

"Like, you know, 'What's wrong with me? Maybe all the mean things people say about me are true,'" she continued. "And, you know, 'Why am I so disgusting?' and hating my body. And normally... I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this but I don't and that's OK too."

@lizzo A little tmi for ur fyp... for anyone who has these thoughts too I hope you have a better day tomorrow ♬ original sound - lizzo

Lizzo then continued to explain how her experience is obviously one that is shared by many, and what she tells herself to power through these difficult moments.

"I think these are normal, they happen to everybody. They happen to the best of us. We are the best of us," she said. "I just have to know that tomorrow, how I feel in here (my head) is going to change, and I can only hope it changes for the better. But I know I'm beautiful. I just don't feel it, but I know I'm going to get through it."

In a follow-up video, Lizzo paired her first video with a second one where the "Truth Hurts" singer can be seen wearing a black sports bra and underwear. In the new addition, she is seen physically embracing her body and her curves while smiling, all set to the soundtrack of the negative thoughts and reflections from the first video.

"Woke up feeling better," she explained in the follow-up's caption. "Not 100% but I’m getting there. Gave the parts of me I hated last night a rub & a hug ❤️ issss a new day."

@lizzo ##duet with @lizzo woke up feeling better.. not 100% but I’m getting there. Gave the parts of me I hated last night a rub & a hug ❤️ issss a new day ♬ original sound - lizzo

Fans seemed to really appreciate her honesty and vulnerability in these posts.

"Love how real you are," one person commented, adding, "It's refreshing."

Another fan wrote, "Thank u thank u thank u for being honest. I get like this too. You're beautiful."

Lizzo has had to cope with not only her own negative perceptions of her body, but the comments of others as well. In 2019, political and social commentator Dr. Boyce Watkins said the musician's popularity is because of "an obesity epidemic in America."

"I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love," Lizzo responded. "The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered."

One month later, former "Biggest Loser" trainer Jillian Michaels went viral for her thoughts on Lizzo's body, asking, “Why are we celebrating her body?"

"Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? Because it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes?” Michaels added. “I love her music. My kid loves her music. But there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘And I’m so glad that she’s overweight!’ Why do we even care? Why is it my job to even care about her weight?”

Lizzo has said that her message of self-love for beauty in all its forms shouldn't be considered brave. She thinks it should be normalized by society.

"When people look at my body and be like, 'Oh my God, she's so brave,' it's like, 'No, I'm not,'" she told Glamour in 2019. “I'm just fine. I'm just me. I'm just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn't call her brave. I just think there's a double standard when it comes to women."

"I don't like it when people think it's hard for me to see myself as beautiful," she added. "I don't like it when people are shocked that I'm doing it."