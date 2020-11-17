Leslie Jones made a pretty powerful fashion statement at the E! People's Choice Awards over the weekend.

The funny lady showed up to the awards show in a custom Christian Siriano suit that was printed with the names that have become synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Leslie Jones poses on the red carpet at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. Todd Williamson / E! Entertainment

The "Supermarket Sweep" host, 53, proudly sported the black suit, which had Breonna Taylor's name printed on the lapel, and a matching bodysuit.

Jones won the award for The Comedy Act of 2020. Todd Williamson / E! Entertainment

During the show, Jones won the award for The Comedy Act of 2020 and gave a shoutout to her glam squad during her acceptance speech. "Yes I do look good, thank you," the actor said and danced around the stage.

Jones shared several photos of the suit on Twitter and captioned it with a meaningful sentiment, writing "A clearer look at suit!! If you can’t see the names that means you need to look closer like the situation itself!!"

A clearer look at suit!! If you can’t see the names that means you need to look closer like the situation itself!! Suit by @CSiriano hair: @DABaileyHair makeup: @LolasBeautyMark stylist: @BMcStyle_ pic.twitter.com/Dt2hmCWOsj — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 17, 2020

Her fans were quick to shower praise on the thoughtful design.

"A wonderful example of how fashion can have a profound impact. And you look stunning in it! LOVE the hair, the whole look is gorgeous," one Twitter user wrote.

Another commented: "What a great way to cast your light. You & @CSiriano are Sheroes & Heroes. I almost hope that suit goes up for auction & the proceeds go to a worthy program to help the survivors or to educate more people. You’re a warrior."

Siriano, a fashion designer Jones has worked with for several years, called the actor his "muse" on Twitter and shared a behind-the-scenes look at her wearing his creation. "Her printed suit has the names of lost lives and this is our tribute to them," he wrote and added the Black Lives Matter hashtag.

Our muse #lesliejones in custom Siriano last night. Her printed suit has the names of lost lives and this is our tribute to them. #BLM @peopleschoice pic.twitter.com/cGG8HwiCVp — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) November 16, 2020

Siriano's followers applauded the designer for his touching tribute and called the outfit "amazing," "awesome" and "beautiful."

This is so beautiful and so powerful! Absolutely in love with and wish I had my very own Christian Siriano piece 🖤🖤🖤 — the first noellee (@noelliepie) November 16, 2020

Jones and Siriano first began working together in 2016 after the actor tweeted that she was having a hard time finding a dress for the premiere of her film "Ghostbusters." She's since become his hype woman at runway shows.

It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress for movie. Hmmm that will change and I remember everything — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) June 28, 2016

Siriano came to the rescue and later shared the following message on Facebook: “It shouldn’t be exceptional to work with brilliant people just because they’re not sample size. Congrats aren’t in order, a change is.”