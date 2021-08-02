Krysta Palmer is living proof that it's never too late to try something new.

The 29-year-old recently took home a bronze medal in diving, just nine years after she initially took up the sport, and did it while competing on a torn ACL. The first-time Olympian spoke to TODAY about the surreal experience on Monday morning and shared the secrets to her success.

The diver shared she didn't even have her heart set on winning a medal; she was simply thrilled to have made it to the Tokyo Olympics.

"I didn't really have any expectations coming into this Olympic games, to be honest, because I've only been diving for about nine years," she said.

Team USA's Krysta Palmer won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty Images

Palmer's Olympic journey might seem accelerated compared to more seasoned Olympians who have been competing their entire lives, but the 29-year-old is hardly a novice athlete.

"This has been a nine-year journey with diving but it's really been a 24-year dream in the making because I came from my prior sports of gymnastics and trampoline and those sports really contributed to where I am as a diver today," she told TODAY's Craig Melvin.

I can’t believe this just happened!! So proud to represent @TeamUSA / @USADiving and my entire community!! We got an Olympic medal!!! https://t.co/5xOjfTfifw — Krysta Palmer (@PalmerKrysta) August 1, 2021

When she won the bronze medal in the women's individual 3m springboard final, Palmer became the first American woman to earn a medal in an individual diving event in 21 years. The diver was in 15th place in the preliminary round and was in fifth place in the semifinals, so her bronze medal came as a welcome surprise.

"I just went out there, had fun, danced a little and (I'm) grateful that I made it into finals in the first place. (I) just wanted to compete and do my best and it got me a bronze medal," she said.

"It paid off," Craig said in response.

"Anything is possible," she replied.

Palmer is one of seven Olympic medalists who joined Craig this morning to discuss their exciting victories and what they plan to do with those precious medals. She was joined by Hannah Roberts, Raven Saunders, Gerek Meinhardt, Race Imboden, Nick Itkin and Alexander Massialas.