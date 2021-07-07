'The Kissing Booth 3' trailer is here! Take a sneak peek at the 3rd movie

Let the countdown begin!

"The Kissing Booth 3" hits Netflix next month, and the streaming service just gave fans a sneak peek at the third installment of the wildly popular movie series.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped a trailer for the film, which premieres on Aug. 12, and let's just say it doesn't disappoint. The movie follows protagonist Elle Evans, played by Joey King, as she navigates some challenging life decisions during the summer before she heads off to college.

In the trailer, Elle and best friend Lee, played by Joel Courtney, come across their childhood beach bucket list that features a bunch of crazy things they want to do before starting college. The list includes everything from winning a sand castle contest to skydiving and everything in between.

But while she's having a blast with her pals, Elle is also facing a pretty tricky decision: Should she move across the country to be with her boyfriend, Noah, or attend college with her best friend, Lee? Either way, she'll break one of their hearts, so it's not something she takes lightly.

To complicate matters even more, Elle runs into Marco, played by Taylor Zakhar-Perez, a handsome classmate from "The Kissing Booth 2" who almost became her love interest.

In the trailer, it's apparent that all the pressure is definitely getting to Elle as she says, "Between spending time with Noah, picking a school and doing the bucket list with Lee, I just feel like I'm running around like a crazy person."

"The Kissing Booth 2" premiered in July 2020 and quickly earned the title of Netflix's most-watched film internationally. Just days after the movie hit the streaming service, news of a third installment dropped, much to the delight of fans.

The cast actually filmed both movies at the same time, before the pandemic, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the soon-to-be-released film.

In a July 2020 interview with TODAY, King said she was still tickled pink that she had the opportunity to reunite with her castmates for "The Kissing Booth 2."

"The amount that it blew up was such a surprise and the fact that the fans loved it so much that we were able to get a second film is unbelievable," she said.

