We've all been there: You're in the middle of your 16th hour of Minecraft or Fortnite or World of Warcraft when ... the hungries attack. Which means you gotta either suffer with increasing hunger pangs — or pause your game to go warm up some kind of food.

KFC has your back, starving gamers.

The KFConsole, and the warmed chicken within. Cooler Master

The fast-food chicken company never seems to run out of funny, goofy or downright weird gimmicks — KFC's Lifetime Movie with Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders; a fried chicken scented candle and fire logs; college tuition money for a baby named after the Colonel; even footwear that smells like chicken — is here to help yet again.

Meet the Cooler Master KFConsole: A gaming console that has room to keep your chicken (or, presumably whatever snack item you can fit inside) warm and toasty and ready for snacking.

Good gravy!

"Never risk letting your chicken go cold again thanks to the patented Chicken Chamber," clucks the console's webpage. "Utilizing the system's natural heat and airflow system, you can now focus on your gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds."

Now, if that whiff you're getting isn't of 11 herbs and spices, we're with you: This does smell a little like a hoax. But thus far, no one's crying fowl: Tech publication Collider even gives it a thumbs-up. "Fans of the slightly skewed fast-food marketing content over at @KFCGaming thought that this was all a well-crafted joke right up until last night when the gaming rig/chicken-warmer itself was revealed," Collider wrote. "The fact that Cooler Master is in on the design (or at least in on the joke) lends lots of credibility to the new console."

The reveal video, crafted with hilarious hyperbole, went up on YouTube Tuesday:

Over on the console's Instagram page, some close-up shots give you a sense of what to expect (swipe through to see each photo):

"It's beautiful," reads the caption.

And for those really into gaming, here are some of the specs from the company's webpage: resolution in 4k, 240 fps; it's a PCIe-based module with a 9th Gen Intel mobile chip, features a "hot-swappable GPU slot," two Seagate Barracuda/Firecuda 1TB SSD drives and is VR-ready.

It's worth noting that the device doesn't cook your chicken; it merely keeps it warm. And thus far, there are no details on when it will be available or a likely price point. Collider estimates that based on the tech that's been announced, it could cost nearly $2,000.

We think you could get a really nice microwave to position next to your gaming console for a lot less. But hey, for some it'll be poultry in motion. And those stimulus checks have to go somewhere, right?