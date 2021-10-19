From Kellogg's to John Deere, who is striking right now — and why?

Does it seem like more and more workers are announcing strikes these days? That's because they are — so much so that some social media users have even nicknamed this month "Striketober."

They're happening across various industries and across the country, from health care to Hollywood to food service and manufacturing.

Experts point to the so-called "Great Resignation," in part, to help explain why: With fewer people in the workforce, employers are scrambling for staffing — as well as facing supply chain issues — which means workers have more leverage than usual. Experts also cite the pandemic, which has prompted many to re-evaluate and re-prioritize what's important to them, and that includes work. Employees may feel emboldened to ask for better wages and working conditions right now.

And as one expert from Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations, which tracks labor actions across the country, told NBC News, strikes can be "contagious."

Here's a look at what's happening across the U.S.:

Kellogg's workers demand better pay, benefits

More than 14,000 workers from Kellogg's, the maker of cereals like Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies and Frosted Flakes, went on strike on Oct. 5, following a dispute over wages, benefits and extended working hours.

The workers are from plants in Nebraska, Tennessee, Michigan and Pennsylvania.