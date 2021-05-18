Kaia Gerber opens up about her relationship with Jacob Elordi

At 19 years old, Kaia Gerber is following in her mother's footsteps (supermodel Cindy Crawford) and gracing her first solo cover in Vogue. In the issue, she opens up about her relationship with actor Jacob Elordi and the importance of channeling her voice.

Gerber and Elordi, 23, have been dating since September 2020 and seem to have gotten serious.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," Gerber shared.

Kaia Gerber is featured on the cover of Vogue's June 2020 issue. Colin Dodgson / Vogue

“Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.” She revealed that she splits time between her parents' home in Malibu and Elordi's Hollywood Hills home

Gerber even receives acting advice from Elordi, who stars on HBO's "Euphoria." “He’s a great person for me to go to because he’s gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don’t have. So I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m definitely going to be using you as a resource,’” she said in the Vogue feature.