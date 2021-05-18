IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kaia Gerber opens up about her relationship with Jacob Elordi

The model offers rare comments about her relationship with the "Euphoria" actor in the latest issue of Vogue.
Gerber, 19, and Elordi, 23, have been dating since September 2020.
Gerber, 19, and Elordi, 23, have been dating since September 2020.Getty Images
By Miah Hardy

At 19 years old, Kaia Gerber is following in her mother's footsteps (supermodel Cindy Crawford) and gracing her first solo cover in Vogue. In the issue, she opens up about her relationship with actor Jacob Elordi and the importance of channeling her voice.

Gerber and Elordi, 23, have been dating since September 2020 and seem to have gotten serious.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," Gerber shared.

Kaia Gerber is featured on the cover of Vogue's June 2020 issue.Colin Dodgson / Vogue

“Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.” She revealed that she splits time between her parents' home in Malibu and Elordi's Hollywood Hills home

Gerber even receives acting advice from Elordi, who stars on HBO's "Euphoria." “He’s a great person for me to go to because he’s gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don’t have. So I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m definitely going to be using you as a resource,’” she said in the Vogue feature.

The young model has been working in the industry since she was 13 years old.Colin Dodgson / Vogue

Since she started modeling at just 13-years-old, Gerber felt that many decisions were made on her behalf — whether she liked them or not. Now as a young adult, she said she's found that using her voice has been "a really freeing feeling."

Gerber's successful career is following in her mom's footsteps.Colin Dodgson / Vogue

“I started so young that people weren’t expecting me to have an opinion about things, and I was fine with that, because I didn’t feel comfortable enough in who I was,” Gerber said. “But when I got a little older, I started to wait for someone, especially in interviews, to ask me something other than ‘What are three items in your purse?’ I was like, ‘You’re not asking Adam Driver that, right?’ I was waiting to be invited to speak. Eventually I invited myself.”

Miah Hardy