Kaia Gerber opens up about her relationship with Jacob Elordi

At 19 years old, Kaia Gerber is following in her mother's footsteps (supermodel Cindy Crawford) and gracing her first solo cover in Vogue. In the issue, she opens up about her relationship with actor Jacob Elordi and the importance of channeling her voice.
Gerber and Elordi, 23, have been dating since September 2020 and seem to have gotten serious.
"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," Gerber shared.
“Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.” She revealed that she splits time between her parents' home in Malibu and Elordi's Hollywood Hills home
Gerber even receives acting advice from Elordi, who stars on HBO's "Euphoria." “He’s a great person for me to go to because he’s gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don’t have. So I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m definitely going to be using you as a resource,’” she said in the Vogue feature.
Since she started modeling at just 13-years-old, Gerber felt that many decisions were made on her behalf — whether she liked them or not. Now as a young adult, she said she's found that using her voice has been "a really freeing feeling."
“I started so young that people weren’t expecting me to have an opinion about things, and I was fine with that, because I didn’t feel comfortable enough in who I was,” Gerber said. “But when I got a little older, I started to wait for someone, especially in interviews, to ask me something other than ‘What are three items in your purse?’ I was like, ‘You’re not asking Adam Driver that, right?’ I was waiting to be invited to speak. Eventually I invited myself.”
Read the full Vogue interview here.