June horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Consider this your PSA: Cosmically speaking, June is a very intense and super emotional month. Please be extra kind to yourselves and others. If we all act compassionately, then we can get through the tough and rough celestial energies together.

These are the major astrological transits for June:

● Romantic Venus enters tender Cancer on June 2.

● The solar eclipse in Gemini occurs on June 10, pushing us to mend the past in order to move forward.

● Action planet Mars enters robust Leo on June 11, making us all fight in the name of pride.

● The second Saturn (the austere planet is currently in Aquarius) and Uranus (the rebellious planet is currently in Taurus) square occurs on June 14, radically shifting the status quo. The first time these planets squared off was Feb. 17 and the third time will be Dec. 24.

● The summer solstice and the sun’s movement into Cancer on the evening of June 20 kick off a new season.

● Lucky planet Jupiter begins its retrograde in Pisces and Aquarius from June 20 to Oct. 18.

● June 22 marks the end of Mercury’s retrograde journey that began on May 29.

● The Capricorn full moon on June 24 urges us to work hard for what we love and want.

● Dreamy Neptune starts its backward splash in mystical Pisces from June 25 to Dec. 1.

● Venus enters Leo on June 27, firing up our hearts and passions for summer.

Aries

March 21 - April 19 Katty Huertas / TODAY

The tension with your friends and family begins to build on June 2 and 10. On June 11 and 14, tense cosmic vibes make you act extra competitive with those you love, which may cause a major fight. It will take a good two weeks to make up with them, as you aren’t willing to apologize until they make the first move on June 24. This will lead to a full reconciliation on the 27th.

Taurus

April 20 - May 20 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You always put others before yourself, which makes you a great friend. Now, your besties are taking advantage of the kindness you are extending on June 2. In order to avoid an argument, it’s best to turn off your cell phone and ignore the drama that others are bringing to you. It’s all their projections. But, you won’t realize that until Neptune begins its moonwalk on June 25 and the Venusian shift on June 27.

Gemini

May 21 - June 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Now that you’ve attained success, you’re looking for soulful and meaningful life experiences. The solar eclipse and Mercury retrograde, which both align with your sun, will we make you ponder the next chapter. The fraught astrological energy on June 14 will intensify the quest you’re on. The light at the end of the tunnel comes on June 20, when the summer solstice and Jupiter’s planetary moonwalk give you insight to the direction and path you should walk on.

Cancer

June 21 - July 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’re longing to express your innermost sentiments, but June 10’s solar eclipse and Mercury’s backward cosmic trip is leaving you speechless. Fortunately, you’ll be able to show that you care with actions from June 2 to 27, when the tender and generous planet Venus aligns with your sun. The full moon on June 24 will allow others to see your efforts, as it highlights the relationship sector of your chart and brightens up all of your partnerships.

Leo

July 23 - Aug. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Work and relationships are consuming your energy as of late, which isn’t leaving much time for yourself. The good news is that you’ll want to give yourself more TLC on June 11 and 27, when Mars and Venus align with your sun. Be forewarned that you may feel the need for rest because you’ll be experiencing emotional burnout on June 14, when Saturn and Uranus square off. Take a personal day to rejuvenate if needed.

Virgo

Aug. 23 - Sept. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You don’t have to feel shy in asking for a raise at work. The solar eclipse on June 10, compounded with Mercury retrograde will make you unsure about how to approach your boss on the topic. Luckily, the full moon on June 24 will give you the strength and determination to ask for a fair amount of money. You may receive a positive answer shortly after, because upper management will want to resolve the issue quickly.

Libra

Sept. 23 - Oct. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You haven’t been present with your friends, and now you’re feeling the disconnect. The solar eclipse on June 10 and Mercury’s retrograde in chatty Gemini will push you to reach out on June 11 and 27. The only drawback from mingling with your crew is that you want to create limits on the 14th and 24th. They’ll respect the boundary if you uphold it.

Scorpio

Oct. 23 - Nov. 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

This is the perfect month to get all of your professional ducks in a row before stepping up your career. Suss out your boss during the solar eclipse on June 10 to find out if a promotion is on the horizon. Odds are, one is in the works. But, you won’t find out until Mercury ends its retrograde journey on June 22. Therefore, it’s important not to create drama on the 11th, 14th and 27th.

Sagittarius

Nov. 23 - Dec. 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Mercury’s seasonal planetary moonwalk and the solar eclipse on June 10 is pushing you to see friendships and partnerships from a different perspective. This means that you are using Jupiter’s backward spin, which commences on June 20, to reassess your past and current relationships. The full moon on June 24 is a time of reflection. Be gentle with yourself. Don’t blame yourself for all of the problems that emerged in your friendships. Give yourself a break.

Capricorn

Dec. 22 - Jan. 19 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You relish in the work that you do. However, you are now overwhelmed from overextending and overdoing it. The solar eclipse on June 10 is the most ideal time to clock out and log off to relax. This will help you rejuvenate on June 11, 24 and 27. Watch out for June 14, as you may be tempted to take on another professional project that will wind up being more intense labor than you imagined.

Aquarius

Jan. 19 - Feb. 18 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Lately, your career has taken fourth place in your world (you, love and family are the top three) and become more intense because you haven’t given it a lot of attention. When Saturn and Uranus square on June 14, it will set off the energy from June 11 and 27, which means that you can expect to have major drama occur in the career sector of your life. You will need to consider your professional future.

Pisces

Feb. 19 - March 20 Katty Huertas / TODAY

The eclipse on June 10 and Mercury’s backward rotation will motivate you to do some redecorating at home. Before you commit to painting the walls neon yellow and green, think about whether you’re ready to take that leap. Chances are, you’ll change your mind when Mercury turns direct on June 22. Also, you may opt for a different aesthetic on June 20 and 25 when Jupiter and Neptune start their backstrokes on your sun sign.