July horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

July brings major emotional changes that will temper the fervent energies that have been running through the cosmos. The new moon gives us a chance to dream big and the full moon allows us to reflect. We can create the personal world we want if we lean into our desires.

These are the major astrological aspects of July:

● The new moon on July 9 in Cancer activates our intuition and feelings.

● Inquisitive Mercury enters Cancer on July 11, letting us lead with our hearts when communicating.

● Romantic Venus and action planet Mars connect in Leo for their annual conjunction on July 13. This is the best day of the summer for love and making investments.

● Tender Venus enters earthy Virgo on July 21, making us think about love and money.

● The Sun enters Leo on July 22, spicing up our creativity, generosity and emotions.

● The full moon in Aquarius occurs on July 23, giving us a moment to reflect on the direction we are headed in life.

● Mercury enters Leo on July 27, making communication larger than life and full of passion.

● Jupiter retrograde re-enters Aquarius on July 28, allowing us to implement practicality to our pursuits.

● Mars enters Virgo on July 29, letting us all play or fight fairly and patiently.

Aries

Aries

The first half of the month will be spent reconciling with family and close friends with whom you’ve had issues with in the past. The new moon on July 9 is an ideal time for mending bridges with your brood and squad. However, the full moon on July 23 and Mars’s ingress into Virgo on July 29 pushes you to make cuts within your inner circle, as you’re deciding who’s worth the energy and effort.

Taurus

Taurus

It’s OK to take the backseat in professional endeavors until the full moon on July 23. You will find that your personal life is rich and fulfilling as a result, especially on July 13 when Venus and Mars share their yearly planetary conjunction. Romantic sparks will fly then, making midsummer a great time to connect with your one and only love. Venus’s movement into Virgo on July 21 solidifies these tender sentiments and good vibes.

Gemini

Gemini

July 11 pushes you to listen carefully and with an open mind. While you may not be able to speak up during this time, you will begin to understand your emotions on a deep level. The time to discuss matters is July 27. Don’t get too excitable and ferocious when conversing with others. Try to embrace your softer side to allow your points to be heard. Remember, yelling over a situation only makes it worse.

Cancer

Cancer

The new moon on July 9, followed by the Venus-Mars conjunction on July 13, is pushing you to set limits with friends, family members and loved ones. However, you’ll be in for a wake up call on July 22 when the sun shifts into Leo. The lesson being taught by the full moon is that you don’t need such tough boundaries with others. Finding a balance in relationships that works best for you will keep them intact.

Leo

Leo

You’re coming out of hibernation during the Venus-Mars conjunction on July 13 and July 22, which sets off your solar return. That will bring newness to relationships that have been put on ice. Connecting with old friends on July 23’s full moon will bring you closer together by July 27 (when Mercury aligns with your sun). Be aware that things won’t really heat up until Jupiter backtracks into Aquarius on July 28. Give it time!

Virgo

Virgo

The new moon on July 9, followed by Mercury’s shift into Cancer on July 11, gives you a chance to assess your career dreams and goals. It also will bring you the opportunity to level up your professional game and plans for the future. Manifest big visions at this time. When Mars aligns with your sun on July 29, you will be inspired to move toward your intentions and to make them happen in reality.

Libra

Libra

You are feeling as though you are at the top of your game during the Cancer new moon on July 9. The caveat is that you may attract jealousy on July 13 and 21. The reason is that others feel threatened by your success and prosperity. This will result in you being the victim of their projections during the full moon on July 23. Watch out for shady behavior by jealous types on July 29.

Scorpio

Scorpio

While you tend to wear your heart on your sleeve, you are opting for a practical approach to love this month. The annual Venus and Mars conjunction on July 13 will shift your emotional nature and make you long for structure in partnerships. Mars’s movement into Virgo on July 29 adds the need for subdued passions. Relationships that are based on mutual understanding and compassion will sizzle, while ones based on drama and trauma will fizzle.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

There are a lot of truths that are beginning to come to light this month. The new moon on July 9 allows you to see things from a different perspective. Then, the full moon on July 23 gives you insight into matters that have been nagging at you for months. It won’t be until July 28, when Jupiter retrograde moves back into Aquarius, that you'll be able to put the pieces together and make decisions.

Capricorn

Capricorn

Fortunately for you, money and power are coming your way this month. Contract negotiations during July 9’s new moon will elevate your income bracket on July 13. Your thirst for success will get quenched during the full moon on July 23, which will allow your finances to plateau by July 28 (when Jupiter retrograde re-emerges in Aquarius). You will be one successful, famous and rich sea goat by the end of July!

Aquarius

Aquarius

Your calm nature will be tested during the new moon on July 9. Emotions will escalate on July 13, only to cool down during July 23’s full moon. Try to take a step back and discuss matters with those whom you care about — especially on July 28, when Jupiter retrograde realigns with your sun sign. Be sure to stay in your lane on July 29 to put a pin in the drama as you breeze into August.

Pisces

Pisces

Work relationships aren’t running very smoothly, which is causing you immense stress. One moment things are fine, then the next there is tense energy. The reason being is that your colleagues may be extra competitive on July 13, a sentiment that will continue on July 21 and 29. By July 27 and 28, you’ll have your chance to discuss matters with them to create a new dynamic. Be patient; the overall vibe will change.