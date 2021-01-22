JoJo Siwa seemingly comes out (again) with latest social media post

Though she did not respond to TODAY's request for comment, by Friday afternoon she shared a photo of herself in a T-shirt that read "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever."

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

In the caption, she wrote, "My cousin got me a new shirt."

She also added a rainbow emoji to her username on Twitter.

The pop star, social media sensation and former “Dance Moms” star shared other content Friday about her "EXTREME MAKEOVER," which included swapping out some of her signature bedazzled outfits for a casual jean jacket and black leggings.

By Friday evening, Jojo Siwa's name was trending on Twitter and many of her fans shared their excitement about her apparent announcement.

"if you don't think jojo siwa coming out as gay is a big deal; just remember that there are lgbt kids that watch her videos that may have felt so alone with their identity and seeing the person they look up to coming out makes them feel safer and more comfortable with themselves," @sapphicbisexual wrote.

"JoJo Siwa coming out on her own terms so publicly and with such joy is SO significant," @jackremmington tweeted. "She is a 17 year old international sensation with young fans all over the world who will see themselves in her, many of whom will be queer. I’m so so happy for her and them."

congratulations to jojo siwa for becoming the first lesbian president 🙏🙏 amen pic.twitter.com/QIkTVUVOmh — annunziata⁷ // blm (@premium_chunk) January 22, 2021

"congratulations to jojo siwa for becoming the first lesbian president," @premium_chunk joked. "amen."