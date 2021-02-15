JoJo Siwa says she's in love: 'No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does'

JoJo Siwa is so in love with her girlfriend!

Siwa, 17, came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January. Last week, she posted photos for the first time showing her happy and having fun with her girlfriend, who appears to be named Kylie based on an account Siwa tagged.

The singer and YouTube star shared even more photos on Sunday in honor of Valentine's Day and opened up about her new relationship.

"It’s my first valentines dayyyy!! No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I’m so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7," Siwa wrote on Instagram. "I love you more than you’ll ever know!"

The pair have been dating for a month, but have known each other as friends for more than a year, according to a previous post from Siwa.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa wrote. "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"

Siwa went on Instagram Live last month to thank her fans for the outpouring of support after she came out.

"For the last 48 hours... 72 hours, I have gotten the most endless amount of love and support. I am really, really, I'm really happy. Now that the world gets to see this side of my life... it makes me really, really, really happy," she said. "I have been happy in this land for a minute now and now that I get to share that with the world now, it's just... it's awesome."