Jimmy Fallon invites TikTok dance creators to 'Tonight Show' after Addison Rae backlash

Social media star Addison Rae paid a visit to “The Tonight Show” last month to show host Jimmy Fallon a variety of viral routines from the TikTok community. There was just one problem with the high-energy dance medley that followed — none of the original move-makers were credited for their choreography on the air.

That lack of attribution prompted some backlash, and since most of the choreographers in question are people of color, it seemed to be the latest example of a white TikToker showcasing content by Black creators without credit.

But as Fallon made clear on the latest episode of the late-night show, that was never the intention.

So to right any wrong, Fallon on Monday night announced that “the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight” and invited the previously overlooked social media sensations to talk about their wildly popular dances and to demonstrate them for themselves.

Mya Nicole Johnson (@Theemyanicole11) & Chris Cotter (@cchrvs) share how they came up with their dance for “Up” and perform! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/BDdvtMLTRP — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 6, 2021

Dorien Scott (@:yvnggprince) shares how he got into performing and shows us his “Corvette Corvette” dance! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/72inRfKrbh — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 6, 2021

Mya Nicole Johnson and Chris Cotter, who created a memorable routine to Cardi B’s “Up,” were among the talents showcased, as was the man responsible for the “Corvette Corvette” dance, Dorien Scott.

Fur-Quan Powell (@iamflyboyfu) shares the inspiration behind the “Laffy Taffy” remix & Camyra Franklin (@:17slumz) performs the dance! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/ORF1yVvuHu — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 6, 2021

Adam Snyder, Nate Nale and Greg Dahl (@:macdaddyz) tell Jimmy how they met and showcase their “Blinding Lights” dance! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/YtOCHA8Y91 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 6, 2021

The duo behind the “Laffy Taffy” remix — with Fly Boy Fu on the music and Indii on the moves — also made an appearance via video, as did the trio who made the “Blinding Lights” dance, Adam Snyder, Nate Nale and Greg Dahl.

Keara Wilson (@queenkekeeee) shares what it was like to go viral and performs her original “Savage” dance! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/KdlgqvJdjp — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 6, 2021

For the “Savage” routine, which was one of the standouts in Rae’s set, creator Keara Wilson delivered the steps herself, complete with a “hard ending” that she mastered early on.

Revisiting the routines with the choreographers proved a hit with the cheering “Tonight Show” audience and with fans on social media who raved about the dance do-overs.

As for Rae, who has nearly 80 million followers on TikTok, she addressed her “Tonight Show” bit in conversation with a TMZ paparazzo, saying she welcomed a collaboration with the choreographers. While the original talents weren’t credited on that episode, they were attributed alongside the original clip when it appeared on YouTube that same day, which Rae had also noted to TMZ.