Is it rude to get married on my brother's birthday?

Hi Caroline,

I’m getting married next year and the only available date for the venue of my dreams is my brother’s birthday. Is it rude or weird to get married on my brother’s birthday?

Originally I thought it was fine but now that I’ve booked it, I’m second guessing myself. When he found out, he kind of was more surprised than I thought he’d be.

What should I do?

Birthday Bride

Hello, Bride!

Congratulations on your engagement and upcoming wedding! That’s so exciting! I want to remind you of a few things: There are more than 7 billion people in the world and only 365 days in a year. We all share dates. That is just a fact. People get married on other people’s birthdays and even on other people’s anniversaries.

All the couples who had to postpone their 2020 weddings are now duking it out with other couples for the same 52 weekends. I know three couples getting married on Halloween, which falls on a coveted Saturday night this year. Fourth of July is on a Monday in 2022 but it’s a federal holiday so my friends have already picked that day for their reception. There is always a fight for dates and now the ordeal has become even more competitive.

I wouldn’t sweat it. Seriously.

If your brother is over the age of 10, I think he can handle sharing his birthday with your wedding. If he’s under the age of 10, then your wedding cake — at least in his mind — could double as a seriously legit birthday cake.

