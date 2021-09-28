Issa Rae had the most relatable response when asked if she wants kids

Issa Rae is in no hurry to become a mom.

Speaking to Self editor-in-chief Leta Shy for the magazine’s September cover story, the actor, writer and producer said there are lots of things she wants to accomplish before possibly becoming a parent.

Rae was nominated for an Emmy this year for her guest starring role in "A Black Lady Sketch Show." Rich Fury / Getty Images

“I’m extremely happy. I like my life, I like this selfishness, and I know that I have a window,” she said. “Women, Black women especially — unless you're Viola Davis or Angela Bassett — you have a window when people are going to want to continue to see you and see what you can do. Then there are so many limitations placed upon you, and that does keep me up. I want to do as much as I can while I still can. I know it's not the proper mentality to think that kids will slow you down, but I do feel that way.”

Rae, 36, does not often share details about her personal life. She surprised her fans in July with an Instagram post revealing she had tied the knot with her longtime partner, Louis Diame.

“Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress," she playfully captioned a series of photos from her wedding in France.

“My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed," she joked about her bridesmaids.

Rae is the co-creator and star of HBO’s “Insecure,” which follows the adventures of a young Black woman navigating work, friendship and romance in Los Angeles. The Emmy-winning show is based on Rae’s web series, “The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl.”

In an interview earlier this year with TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones, Rae said she was blown away by the positive responses to “Insecure."

"I was complaining a lot about like what I wasn't seeing on TV. And, you know, this was creating a character and a world to be like, if I can do it, and I know mainstream TV can do it," she said. "And so I was even surprised after the first episode, then I was like, 'Oh God, I've got to write more and catch up.'"

The fifth and final season of the Golden Globe-nominated show will premiere next month on HBO, and Rae said she feels ready for the next chapter of her career.

"I'm definitely ready to let it go," she said about the show ending. "I knew that I wanted to end it after five seasons. And I feel like I'm really proud of this season that we're shooting now. It's so much fun, and it's made me appreciate the show in a different way."