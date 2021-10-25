New Shonda Rhimes series is based on infamous socialite scammer Anna Delvey

The true story of Anna Delvey, a woman who lived a lavish lifestyle posing as a German heiress while scamming New York City's glitterati out of money, is finally getting the Hollywood treatment, courtesy of Shonda Rhimes.

Delvey, real name Anna Sorokin, made national headlines after her story of grifting and rubbing shoulders with New York City socialites was published in New York Magazine in 2018 when the fake heiress was arrested.

Julia Garner plays convicted scammer Anna Sorokin, who went by Anna Delvey, in the Netflix series "Inventing Anna." Aaron Epstein / Netflilx

The limited series, called "Inventing Anna," won't premiere until 2022, but Netflix shared a sneak peek of what fans can expect from the newest show written and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes.

"In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene — and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream," Netflix teased in a first look of "Inventing Anna."

Delvey led a glamorous life before she was caught. Aaron Epstein / Netflix

Jessica Pressler, the journalist who wrote the original article, is serving as a producer. The series will follow a similar path as reality with a reporter named Vivian, played by Anna Chlumsky, who is trying to get a better sense of who the mysterious German scammer is, played by Julia Garner.

Delvey was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. Nicole Rivelli / Netflix

The first photos from the series show Anna wearing glamorous clothing and surrounded by luxury before her scam takes a sharp turn and she's being visited in prison by Vivian.

Sorokin was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. She was released in February of this year.

The series follows the relationship between a journalist named Vivian and Anna, who is awaiting trial. Nicole Rivelli / Netflix

This isn't the first article from Pressler that has led to a hotly anticipated Hollywood vehicle. She also wrote the article that was the basis for the Jennifer Lopez movie "Hustlers."

Related: