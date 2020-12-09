'iCarly' revival in the works with several original cast members to return

A revival of the Nickelodeon series “iCarly” has been ordered at Paramount Plus.

Original series stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are all set to appear in the new version of the series. Jay Kogen and Al Schouten have signed on to develop the new version of the series.

The original “iCarly” ran from 2007-2012 on Nickelodeon for six seasons and 97 episodes. The show followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. During its original run, the show proved to be incredibly popular and broke ratings records for Nickelodeon.

The move to program the series on Paramount Plus rather than Nickelodeon is no surprise, given that all major media companies are rushing to build out their streaming offerings. Some streamers have already programmed similar shows, with NBCUniversal’s Peacock having recently launched a sequel series to “Saved by the Bell” with several original cast members reprising their roles.

ViacomCBS revealed they were rebranding the streaming service CBS All Access to Paramount Plus back in September. Other shows set up at the streamer already included the spy drama “Lioness” from Oscar winner Taylor Sheridan as well as a reboot of the music docuseries “Behind the Music” and a scripted drama about the making of “The Godfather.”

With the rebrand and the addition of library shows from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and more content from the Paramount Pictures vault, Paramount Plus will offer up about 30,000 episodes and films. BET, Comedy Central and other ViacomCBS imprints will also produce original series for Paramount Plus.

TVLine first reported the revival news.

This story first appeared on Variety.com.