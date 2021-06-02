The 'iCarly' revival trailer is here and it's giving us serious nostalgia

Nearly 10 years after the original “iCarly” left us wondering if Carly and her best friend/neighbor Freddie would ever get together, the show’s revival trailer is finally here and … well, we’re still wondering?

The trailer, released Tuesday, shows Carly (played by Miranda Cosgrove) restarting her iconic web series that was the basis for the original "iCarly," which ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012.

She’s joined by some of the original cast, including Freddie, played by Nathan Kress, and her older brother, Spencer, played by Jerry Trainor.

The show will feature some of the same shenanigans as the original — including revisiting one memorable running sketch in which Spencer is forced to dress as a baby and is covered with sauces like ketchup and mayo. The revival’s trailer shows them pulling the same crib out and covering Spencer's face with what appears to be whipped cream.

There are also some new characters joining the show. Laci Mosley plays Harper, Carly’s roommate and best friend. In the trailer, Harper encourages Carly to be a “trailblazer.”

“Like, an effortless trailblazer. Like I just got out of bed and was all, ‘Oops, I just blazed a trail,’” Carly responds.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see what life is like for a divorced Freddie after he's moved back in with his mother, and Carly goes on a disastrous date.

The trailer ends with Carly and Freddie eating burgers and bantering.

The first three episodes of “iCarly” will be available on June 17 on Paramount+, with the remaining 10 episodes dropping weekly after that.

Nathan Kress, Miranda Cosgrove and Jerry Trainor return for the new "iCarly." Lisa Rose / Paramount + via Nickelodeon

Despite the show not yet being available to watch, it has already been the subject of controversy.

After fans discovered Jennette McCurdy would not be returning to play her character — Carly’s best friend, Sam — some took to Twitter to hurl hateful insults at Mosley.

The show’s writers and cast members denounced the vitriol in the form of several tweets and statements.

“iCarly are proud to be racially diverse, not only in our crew but our cast,” Paramount+ and the "iCarly" Instagram account shared in a statement. “We have recently seen reports of racism towards a member of our iCarly cast, and it is not acceptable! Please think about your words, and take time to understand how what you say can impact other people. Thank you.”