Star of 'iCarly' reboot speaks out after facing racist attacks: 'Can't break me'

One of the new stars of the upcoming “iCarly” reboot has become the subject of racist comments.

Over the weekend, actor Laci Mosley, who's joining the cast as Harper, the roommate and best friend of Miranda Cosgrove's Carly, posted on Instagram and Twitter, showing some of the hateful comments being made about her. In the original show, Carly's best friend was Sam, played by Jennette McCurdy, and some of the racist comments seemed to take issue with Carly's best friend as an adult being Black.

"I've been deleting and blocking people but I can't be bothered anymore," Mosley wrote alongside a picture of two social media comments, one of which included a racial slur. "Stay mad. I felt silly being upset by racism cause it's just how this terrible planet is but sometimes it still catches me of guard."

She also tweeted about people saying racist things about her on TikTok.

“My sister telling me that she saw several videos about me on TikTok being racist as f--- broke my heart,” she said early Monday. “Me and my sister are 13 years apart she’s like my child and her having to see this s--- broke me. I don’t know what’s wrong with you people but you need to seek help.”

“I’m gonna thug it out y’all can’t break me,” she added in a follow-up tweet. “I’ve been through too much. But f--- you weirdos, being a Black woman is so hard but so lit I’m gonna go harder you’ll be mad forever.”

On Sunday, one of the show's writers, Franchesca Ramsey, tweeted out her concern over comments directed at Mosley.

Hey #iCarly tweeps! I’m seeing a looooot of racist abuse being hurled at one of our stars & I’d love if you’d join me in calling it out it when/if you see it. pic.twitter.com/8bhWnCD1FC — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) May 16, 2021

“Hey #iCarly tweeps! I’m seeing a looooot of racist abuse being hurled at one of our stars & I’d love if you’d join me in calling it out it when/if you see it,” Ramsey wrote.

"I’m sad this has to be said but if I’m being honest...I kinda expected it. And I hate that. It’s heart breaking that Black women just EXISTING results in an onslaught of racist abuse," she continued.

Laci’s character Harper isn’t replacing Sam. No one could replace Jeanette McCurdy or her incredible talent! But it’s both racist as hell & completely unfair to decide that Laci hasn’t earned her role especially since the show isn’t even out yet!! — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) May 16, 2021

"Laci’s character Harper isn’t replacing Sam. No one could replace Jeanette McCurdy or her incredible talent! But it’s both racist as hell & completely unfair to decide that Laci hasn’t earned her role especially since the show isn’t even out yet!!"

In response to the onslaught, Paramount+ and iCarly shared a statement, which Cosgrove also posted to her Instagram account.

“iCarly are proud to be racially diverse, not only in our crew but our cast,” the statement read. “We have recently seen reports of racism towards a member of our iCarly cast, and it is not acceptable! Please think about your words, and take time to understand how what you say can impact other people. Thank you.”

"iCarly," which originally ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 until 2012, returns June 17, with original stars Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress, as well as Mosley.

