I'm a personal trainer and I could barely make it through the Insanity workout

With so many people working out at home during the pandemic, online fitness programs and videos have become more and more popular. Even the “oldies” like Insanity are back on people's radar.

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I’ve had clients and friends try the program, but many petered out after a few days due to the intensity. So I decided to put the workout to the test myself.

Confession: I actually met Shaun T, the creator of Insanity, when we were on the TODAY show together a couple of years ago. Even in his everyday clothes, I could tell he was totally ripped underneath! Having met him in person, I was even more intimidated to give his workouts a try.

Cost and equipment

I signed up for the 14-day free trial of BeachBody on Demand in order to access the Insanity workouts. The 12-month membership is $99 and gives you access to more than 1,500 workout videos, and programs beyond just Insanity. (You can check out membership options here.)

What the workout entails

The Insanity workout is a 60-day program; you will work out six days a week for anywhere from 20 to 60 minutes at a time. The routines consist of weight lifting and high-intensity interval training and are known for being pretty intense. HIIT workouts have been shown to improve athletic performance, while boosting cardiovascular fitness and endurance.

After signing up for the program, I received a calendar detailing my upcoming workouts. My current exercise routine includes: playing tennis three days a week, strength training three days a week and doing yoga and Pilates routines. Being someone who is very active (and works in the fitness industry!) I was curious just how “intense” the workout would be for me. For the purpose of reviewing the program, I only tried a couple of classes, and I skipped the first workout they recommended — the “fit test” — because I really wanted to jump right into the intense workouts. However, for people really interested in doing the whole program, the “fit test” helps determine your fitness level and plays an essential role in determining the intensity of the workouts to come.

Pure Cardio

The first workout I tried was very intense. I definitely felt my heart racing and I enjoyed the upbeat start ... but my enjoyment didn’t last for very long. Before I knew it, I was jumping and kicking and shuffling side to side throughout my apartment. I was sweating within five minutes and could barely catch my breath. I really focused on big exhales to maintain my breathing.

The rest of the workout alternated between cardio and strength training. I was squat jumping and planking and doing burpees until the cows came home (at least that’s what it felt like). But the people working out behind Shaun T motivated me to keep going. Of course, Shaun T is ripped and his energy is out of this world, even while working out. But the people behind him were just as energized as he was, so I thought, “If they can do it, so can I!” I was dripping with sweat by the time we got to the cool down and stretch. I kept asking myself, “When is this going to be over?”

Like most challenging workouts, I felt really accomplished afterward. I was also thirsty! We took water breaks during the workout, but I had sweat so much that I still felt a bit dehydrated by the end.

Cardio Power and Resistance

Like a glutton for punishment, the next day I did another cardio class, but I wanted to see how it was different from the first class since it added in more resistance. We did a lot of lunges, jumping, running in place, high knees, and more cardio bursts in place. Thankfully, we had a brief rest period to stretch about halfway through.

He had us do a pushup in downward dog, which I had never done before. This basically ruined down dog for me, a pose I usually look forward to as a resting position in yoga. After doing pushups in this position, I’ll never look at downward dog the same way! We also did pushups in a squat position, which felt really weird, but really good.

My arms were burning halfway through the workout. The running mountain climbers just about killed my arms! There was a nice, long four-minute stretch at the end, for which I was grateful.