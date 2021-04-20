I got my vax. Can I start making plans for a 'normal' summer?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, email us at tmrwadvice@nbcuni.com.

Hi Caroline!

I am recently vaccinated and I am past the two week period we’re supposed to wait through after the second shot. I am wondering if it’s time to start making plans? Summer is right around the corner and I am eager to see friends and family. But I also realize that cases are rising in some places and not everyone has access to the vaccine/the ability to get vaccinated.

I have no idea if this summer is going to be “normal” or not, and my fear is twofold: I make plans (book trips, travel, etc.) and then can’t go, or I don’t book anything and realize in mid-July that I am the only one who didn’t book anything.

I know this is super #FirstWorldProblems but I wanted to see what you thought about the state of the upcoming summer.

Sincerely,

To Airbnb or not to Airbnb, that is the question

Hello TAONTA!

Congratulations on being fully vaxxed. I am currently in my two week waiting period and am also very grateful that science made all of this (even the sore arm) possible. Like you, I am also looking forward to summer.

The CDC recommends continuing to mask up in public spaces and to only gather indoors with small groups of fully vaccinated people. I think this should be a good guideline for how you plan your summer. The problem is that we’re about to see lots of things looking “back to normal” at a time where we’re really being urged to remain cautious and vigilant. No doubt you are going to see Instagram stories of bachelorette parties in Vegas this summer. I mean, hell, we even saw those last summer.

It’s hard to look at social media and not think that it’s a true north for what’s "normal” right now. But remember, there are plenty of pockets of the country and the world who never adhered to any sort of social distancing guidelines. There are people who never stopped traveling, eating indoors or gathering with friends and family. We’re only going to see more of that now.

But the rules remain mostly the same. I think that means you have the absolute green light to plan some safe summer adventures with your vaccinated friends and family. Would I plan a three-week Eurotrip for August? Um, no. Would I rent a house with a pool a few hours away with my buds? Yes.

Lots of travel sites offer trip insurance. So do certain credit cards. I would purchase the insurance just in case things change between now and the time you’re supposed to head out of town. Usually I am kind of against trip insurance, but in the pandemic it feels like the smartest thing to do. That way, in the event something comes up, you can recover some or all of the money you spent on the trip.

I totally understand the desire for a normal summer but I expect this summer will feel a little like dipping our toes in the ocean before diving in head first. Plan a few low-key weekends, visit your family if you can and keep it safe.

Have a question for Caroline? Email us at tmrwadvice@nbcuni.com.