How the Wide Awakes are bringing joy to 2020 with lessons from the 1800s

In a tavern on New York City's east side, a table of politicians were beckoned from their usual drunken banter by music and light piercing through the night. On the street outside, a group adorned in glittery black capes and soldiers' hats marched through the Bowery with glowing torches.

According to archives of the Sept. 19, 1860 issue of the New York Herald, the politicians were mesmerized and shouted out, "Who are these Wide Awakes?"

A membership certificate from the Wide Awakes of 1860 archives in Hartford, Connecticut. Courtesy of Mikayla Scout Curtin, the Wide Awakes

The grassroots organization began earlier that year when a handful of Connecticut shopkeepers gathered to guard Cassius Clay (the politician, not the boxer) as he campaigned for the then-radical Republican candidate, Abraham Lincoln. The men lit torches to light Clay's way and wore capes to protect their bodies from the wax. Young, forward-thinking Americans joined the movement — stomping through Northern cities and villages from Philadelphia to San Francisco. They marched for Lincoln, for the abolition of slavery and for freedom.

"There never was, in this country, a more effective campaign organization than the Wide Awakes," wrote the Connecticut Quarterly in 1895, though their existence was, until recently, often overlooked in Civil War-era history.

On Oct. 3, 2020, the Wide Awakes once again thronged the streets of Manhattan. This time, the group of men, women and children wore neon-patterned capes and face coverings. From the Africa Center at the northeast corner of Central Park to Times Square to Washington Square Park, the crowd sang in call and response, waved flags and performed song and dance at each stop. Much like their predecessors on that dark night in 1860, the Wide Awakes of 2020 illuminated the streets; their jubilation contagious.