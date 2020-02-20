8 tried-and-true tips to help you ask for — and get — the raise you deserve

So you’ve been at your job for a while and you’ve fiiiiinally gotten up the nerve to ask for more money. But, how? And...when?

Asking for a raise is difficult. It can be scary, unfamiliar territory. It also isn’t guaranteed to work just because you want it to, putting the onus on you to deliver the request in a way that it will be heard.

The best advice I ever got about how to effectively ask for a raise came from my first boss at my first full-time job out of college, who taught me what to do over lunch one day. She saw how vulnerable and in the dark I was about the working world at 21 and took me under her wing so I could set myself up for success in the future. And even though I never got a raise at that job — I only stayed for nine months before moving on to a new industry — her words have stuck with me ever since.

Instead of trying to reconstruct the advice she gave me over dumplings back in 2009 — which, by the way, worked when I used it at my next job — I decided to call her up to ask for her tips in her own words.

Lainie Messina is the Regional Coaching Director for RWJ Barnabas Health, and when she was my boss, she was the Marketing Director for the Visiting Nurse Services of New York. When it comes to asking for a raise, Messina is no stranger to navigating these conversations both as the person doing the asking and as the person being asked.

Here are her tips — and most are the same as when we had this conversation 10 years ago!