How I find self-worth as a DACA recipient in a country that questions my 'worthiness'

On the heels of the Supreme Court decision in June 2020, which called the Trump administration's approach to rescind the program "arbitrary and capricious," we found hope in seeing the attempt to eliminate DACA derailed. We breathed a sigh of relief. Yet many of us knew that there were still too many open-ended questions, mostly, "What happens now?" Because the court didn't specifically lay out whether DACA was in itself unconstitutional, it left the program's future up for interpretation.

On July 28, 2020, the Department of Homeland Security provided a memo outlying the next steps for the program. In summary, it established that no new first-time DACA applicants would be approved, the two-year renewable permit would now be lowered to one-year renewal periods and advance parole (the document that allows us to leave the country and return) will not be accepted or approved. The sigh of relief that came from the Supreme Court's decision earlier this summer has turned into one of exasperation. Each decision, amendment and reversal of the program has felt like a threat at our livelihoods. Right when we think we're in the clear and can feel good about our contributions or start making long-term plans, there seems to be yet another reason to be discouraged. It feels like learning to walk; you're finding your footing, putting one foot in front of the other and then someone yanks away the rug right under your feet.

The failed inaction to create a permanent solution to DACA is like asking us to walk barefoot on an unpaved path filled with rocks and without any road signs in sight — you just have to keep walking, cautiously, hoping to find a sense of direction ahead. We must once again tell our stories, prove our worth and show we've "earned" our way. And in doing so, we are retraumatized with all the experiences that have told us we are not enough.

We are tired. We are burnt out.

In the past decade, some "Dreamers" have luckily found a path to legalization (whether it be through marriage, family sponsorship or another method). Others, like myself, still wait on the sidelines for the government to find a permanent solution to our legal limbo. And those would-be "Dreamers," who missed the date or age cutoff, find themselves in even greater uncertainty in absence of a comprehensive immigration plan.

No matter the scenario, one thing binds us all: the unforeseen mental health issues we've experienced by being out of control of our own narrative. Many of us have seen the affects of stigmatization around mental health within our immigrant families, resulting in intergenerational trauma. Knowing our own families have "had it worse" and that we should be grateful only adds to the difficulty in letting out our pent-up emotions. The bubbling anxiety, fear and impotence over our situations can manifest psychologically or physically at any moment.

Something as simple as filling out paperwork, spotting an ICE officer, watching developments in immigration news or hearing testimony of children and teens being separated from their families are just a few of my triggers. I've learned emotional resilience, but it's come with scars. With all this extra time of sitting still during this pandemic, I've had no choice (for better or worse), but to come face-to-face with many of the emotions I've buried in order to keep going.

I'm learning to manage the burnout by letting myself feel the rollercoaster of emotions as they come: shame, guilt, fear, uncertainty and, finally, talking through it with family and loved ones.

Whatever outcome is ahead for my long-term legal status, I'm learning that managing my emotional burnout and mental health doesn't define me, but rather is a testament to my own self-worth despite navigating a system that is constantly questioning my worthiness.