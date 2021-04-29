How Ellen Bennett is bringing color and style to the world of restaurant workwear

We are all works in progress; even the successful women you see owning it on Instagram faced stumbling blocks along the way and continue to work hard to stay at the top of their game. In this series, we're sitting down with the people that inspire us to find out: How'd they do it? And what is success really like? This is "Getting There."

Ellen Bennett is the founder of Hedley & Bennett, the maker of high-quality and colorful aprons for home cooks and restaurant workers. She founded the company when she was a line chef, frustrated by how flimsy and frumpy the aprons were at the restaurants where she worked. She's also the author of a new book, "Dream First, Details Later: How to Quit Overthinking and Make It Happen!"

Bennett spoke to TMRW about her journey to success, which included quite a few "bumps in the road," and shared why those bumps shouldn't stop anyone from pursuing their dream.

TMRW: I know you've had some interesting jobs in your life, particularly when you were living in Mexico and going to culinary school. Will you tell me about some of them?

Ellen Bennett: I was the lottery announcer on television. I was a tutor for teaching English. I was a "booth babe," which is slang for the cute girls who wear a suit at a trade show and talk to you about a bank or canola oil or whatever they're selling that day. I did commercials. When I came back to the U.S., I had two jobs at two different restaurants and was a personal chef for a family. I was constantly working more than two jobs to make ends meet and learning to really multitask and juggle.

You were working as a line cook at Baco Mercat in Los Angeles when your head chef said he needed to order new aprons and you blurted out that you had an apron company — even though you didn't. But you did have an idea. Tell me about that moment.

I heard him say those words and it felt like the sky ripped open. It was like, 'This is your opportunity, are you going to take it?" It almost spilled out of me faster than I could figure out the steps. But that is why the book is "Dream First, Details Later." It doesn't mean details never. The crazy thing is that he gave me the order. I had no sewers, no business plan, nothing.

So what did you do?!

Because I'm Mexican, I called a bunch of people I knew. I found a Latin guy who knew another guy who was a sewer. I was like, OK, you need a pattern, and what does that look like? I bartered for a lot of stuff. I found someone to make the pattern and said, "Hey, I work at Providence, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant. Help me make this pattern and come in and I'll make you breakfast or lunch or something. He made me my first pattern. I went to downtown L.A. and started going into a bunch of fabric warehouses. I got the fabric, took it to the guy who was sewing. He made them, I turned them in. And no joke, 24 hours later, my chef said, "Bennett, these aprons suck." I was dying. He called me into his office and said, "The straps are falling off, what the hell is happening?" I had to fully own it and make it right because he was my one and only customer. And he was my chef! I worked for him. I said, "Chef, that's on me. We'll get it fixed."

There were so many bumps in the road along the way like that. A lot of business books are like, "And then I sold the company for a hundred million dollars!" And it's like, "Wait, how did you get your first employee?!"