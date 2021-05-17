How Asian American couples are honoring their cultural backgrounds in modern weddings

"This is traditionally a lei previously given to Hawaiian royalty, (but) nowadays is given for special occasions such as weddings or graduations. Maile lei is made from the Maile vine that is wound together, and they are fragrant smelling. We also added flowers to be wound into the Maile for added fullness and scent for Christian's lei," she said, adding that her husband is part native Hawaiian.

The men wore shirts and malos (loincloths) that were designed and handmade in Hawaii on the island of Molokai. "We wanted to support our local companies if we could," she said.

Cultural clothing played a part in this couple's wedding. Vanessa Hicks Photography / Vanessa Hicks Photography

Christian's best man said a traditional Hawaiian prayer, otherwise known as a Pule, and the newlyweds, who both come from Japanese families, included a banzai toast on their special day.

"Since we are both local Japanese we felt it was important to include the banzai toast which has been a tradition in our community for many years," she said.

Zarifah and Andrew Mathura, who both come from Guyanese backgrounds, got married in April 2019. Since Andrew is Hindu and Zarifah is Muslim, they had a three-day wedding that included two religious ceremonies and a reception.

Zarifah and Andrew Mathura had a three-day ceremony. Raj Studios

Throughout the celebration, the couple included several traditions, such as rubbing dye on their bodies the night before the wedding and saying religious prayers to bless each of their parents' houses before the wedding festivities began. Zarifah also applied bridal henna on her hands and feet.

The newlyweds looked wore ornate, traditional clothing on their wedding day. Raj Studios

"These traditions as well as the two different religious ceremonies were important to us because while we may not be of the same religion, we do understand the importance and respect one another," she said. "It was important to us that we begin our new lives having fulfilled our martial duties for our religions, especially since our religions are a big part of who we are."

Other couples who are still planning their weddings are also passionate about honoring their cultures on their big day. Helen Wu and her fiancé will elope in a romantic Zoom ceremony this spring but also plan to host a traditional Chinese tea ceremony with their immediate families.

"I will be wearing a traditional qi pao, similar to the one my mom wore for her wedding in her hometown of Hoiping, China. During the tea ceremony, I and my soon-to-be husband will pay our respects and show gratitude toward our parents and elders by serving them tea," the bride-to-be said.

The tea ceremony is a long-held tradition in Wu's family and she's excited to include such a special element in her wedding festivities.

"The older I get, the more I hold tight to my culture and the meaning behind traditions so that I can pass these on to our children one day," she said.

Lauren Scherr is planning a wedding in her home state of Hawaii with her fiancé, Tucker Fross. The lovebirds were disappointed when they had to postpone their October 2020 wedding due to the pandemic but are making the most of the situation by using this extra time to add several local Japanese/Hawaiian customs to their ceremony.

The couple will exchange leis with each other and give them to their immediate families, and will serve a mix of local food, like kalua pork, poi, poke, huli huli chicken and fried rice. Instead of cake, they'll serve malasadas (fried doughnuts) and Scherr is thinking of incorporating the Japanese tradition of folding paper cranes. The couple will also have a banzai toast at their reception.

Lauren Scherr can't wait for her Hawaiian wedding. Lauren Scherr

Scherr, who grew up in Hawaii and has a Japanese-American mother, explained that she's always been sheepish about claiming her Asian American identity since she's half white.

"I've reflected on that after the surge in violence against AAPI folks. I love being Japanese. I love being hapa (mixed race). I love Hawaii, and I especially love the mix of traditions and cultures here. I want our wedding to reflect that," she said. "Tucker and I live in Hawaii after spending many years in Brooklyn, San Francisco and DC. Since our wedding will be the first time many of our friends and family visit, we want to show them what makes it so magical."

Alvin Seenauth is Hindu and his fiancé Alana Ally is Christian and they both come from Guyanese backgrounds. The couple is planning two religious ceremonies for October and the festivities will span three days. Two nights before the wedding, the couple will host a "mehendi night" and the female guests will get henna done.

Alvin Seenauth and Alana Ally will incorporate traditions from both of their cultures into their wedding. Alvin Seenauth

"There’s a tradition where the henna artists hide the husband’s name in the wife’s henna, and if the husband finds it, it’s going to spread good luck for the marriage," he said.

Seenauth told TMRW that the process of including both of their faiths into the celebration has brought him closer to his future wife.

"There were times where I would wonder if she is comfortable doing so many tasks for a Hindu wedding since she is Christian. But she respects the religion a lot and vice versa on my end," he said. "I grew up as a Hindu and plan on continuing my life as one, even if my wife will be Christian. I think we just respect each other so much and our cultures are a big part of us."