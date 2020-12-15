How Alyssa Ravasio created Hipcamp, the Airbnb of the outdoors

We are all works in progress; even the successful women you see owning it on Instagram faced stumbling blocks along the way and continue to work hard to stay at the top of their game. In this series, we're sitting down with the people that inspire us to find out: How'd they do it? And what is success really like? This is "Getting There."

Alyssa Ravasio is the 32-year-old founder of Hipcamp, which is often described as the Airbnb of the outdoors. It's a website where people can book unique camping trips — think romantic tree houses, beachfront RV parks or tents plopped in the middle of a blueberry farm, among others.

Ravasio's goal is to unlock more ways for people to get outside and recharge, and to help private landowners find alternative revenue streams. With interest in the outdoors on the rise (even before the pandemic) Ravasio has found steady success with Hipcamp. Which is a good thing, since she was fired from the two companies she helped start before this one. Here, she tells us about her path to success, and the stumbles she took along the way.

TMRW: What was your job before Hipcamp?

Alyssa Ravasio: I helped start two other startups, both of which I got fired from. I think when you have a really clear vision of how you think things should go, it can be hard to work for other people. I had a great experience. I learned a lot at both startups. But what really came out of that was realizing that I need to start my own thing.