'Honey Boo Boo' star Alana Thompson says she's outgrown her nickname as she turns 16

Alana Thompson has grown up in front of the camera, but many people still don't know her real name.

The teenager, who turns 16 later this month, is better known as "Honey Boo Boo," a childhood nickname TLC viewers learned when she starred on the network's shows "Toddlers & Tiaras" and "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo." But these days, she wishes people would stop using moniker altogether.

“My mama did not name me Honey Boo Boo. My name is Alana,” Thompson told Teen Vogue in a new interview.

The high schooler is still on reality TV and stars on We TV's "Mama June: Road to Redemption," a show that has followed her family as her mother, aka Mama June, struggled with substance abuse.

Thompson realizes that she doesn't have an average job for a 15-year-old, but she has some long-term goals in mind and working as a reality TV star is helping her lay the groundwork to reach them.

“I want to be the best I can be, and I want to make my money, and I also want to make straight A's, so I just try my hardest,” she explained.

Like many child stars, Thompson has grown up in front of the camera but her fans often still see her as the child she was when she first first onto the scene. Still, she insists that she's changed a lot since viewers first knew her as Honey Boo Boo.

“They are completely two different people,” she said. “I would say that I do like this Alana now, rather than the younger Alana.”

Being a public figure has taught Thompson that she needs to set boundaries before she lets someone into her life, and she admitted that she doesn't really have many close friends, aside from her boyfriend. But she has gotten to know herself pretty well over the past few years and she's pretty happy with the person she is today. She's also not interested in comparing herself to other girls.

“I don't ever look at people and I'm like, ‘Oh, I wish I was like her,’” Alana shared with Teen Vogue. “Because I don't ever wish to be like nobody. I am my own person.”

When asked what she thinks about body-shaming, Thompson said she's never understood it and said she feels confident in her own skin.

“Just because I got a little bit of extra meat on my bones, you want to hate me? I'll never get body-shaming," she said.

“Like, I know I'm beautiful, and I know I got a banging body, so ... I don't care,” she continued.

Looking ahead to the future, Thompson would like to graduate high school and college, become a neonatal nurse and have children one day.

“I want to have a life, you know? I want to be able to support my kids when I do have kids and stuff like that,” she said. “(Starring on a reality show is) definitely something that is good for the time being, (and) good for later on in life.”