The Home Edit has a new Netflix series that's all about organizing

Netflix released the first trailer of "Get Organized with The Home Edit" and it looks like the first season of the home improvement show will be packed with celebrities and heartwarming stories from across the country.

The new show premieres Sept. 9 on the streaming platform. It follows The Home Edit founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin as they help celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria and Neil Patrick Harris organize their homes.

Each of the eight episodes will feature one celebrity home and one regular family seeking help from the Nashville-based organizing duo.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“This is my dream, dream, dream project that you guys would come and help me organize,” Witherspoon, who is also the show’s executive producer, said in the trailer.

Shearer and Teplin tackled Witherspoon's overstuffed closet, while another project showed them helping an after-school program in need of more space and in another episode.

The big reveals also look like they'll be full of happy tears. In one clip, Shearer said she has "no tears left," while Teplin replied, "I'm dried out!"

The Home Edit rose to fame on social media. The duo have more than 1.6 million followers, where they offer tips and post immaculate photos showing how they've organized everything from makeup drawers to refrigerators.

Some of Shearer and Teplin's favorite tactics include ordering items by color, labeling and using clear plastic bins to declutter an area. Last year, they visited Hoda and Savannah's homes and worked their magic.

"OK, this is unbelievable!" Hoda raved after she saw her new closet. "I kind of want to start crying."

In addition to their online presence and show, the two friends are also authors. They've released two books: "The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals" and "The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything."