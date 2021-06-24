Joshua Bassett opens up about his sexuality: 'I'm happy to be part of the LGBTQ+ community'

Joshua Bassett, who stars as Ricky in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” spoke candidly about his sexuality in a recent interview with GQ.

“I’m happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community because they embrace all,” he said. “Don’t let anyone tell you love isn’t love. They’re the ones who probably need it the most.”

Bassett, 20, hinted about his sexuality in a video segment last month with Clevver News, in which he called Harry Styles “hot” and “charming” and said, “I guess this is also my coming out video.”

It was unclear whether he was kidding at the time, but Bassett clarified to GQ that he “wasn’t joking.”

He also said he’s not in a rush to label himself.

“There are plenty of letters in the alphabet ... Why bother rushing to a conclusion?” he said. “Sometimes your letter changes, sometimes you try a different one, other times you realize you’re not what you thought you were, or maybe you always knew. All of these can be true.”

Bassett has co-starred in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" since 2019. Disney +

The Disney+ star also talked about his “High School Musical” co-star, Olivia Rodrigo, who he was rumored to be dating at one point. Many fans think Rodrigo’s mega-hit single, “Drivers License,” was about their breakup.

Some fans have speculated about a relationship between Bassett and his co-star, Olivia Rodrigo. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

While he didn’t confirm or deny any details, Bassett chastised the media for focusing so much on his rumored relationships with Rodrigo and fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter.

"(Everyone) is asking me about Sabrina (Carpenter) and Olivia," he said. "Why don't we focus on these women for who they are? Let's focus on the art that they're making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy."

He also apparently grew teary eyed as he talked about his hopes that “this generation can feel comfortable, confident, and safe talking about sexuality without needing to be a box and without needing to have it all figured out.”

"It makes me emotional,” he said. “I didn't necessarily have that when I was younger. I didn't have a me saying stuff like this.

"I'm very at peace,” he added. “I'm celebrating Pride all month long."