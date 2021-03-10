Here's who's playing the 'Powerpuff Girls' in new live-action series

Sugar, spice and everything nice! The live-action "Powerpuff Girls" pilot at the CW has found its three leads, with Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault all joining the show.

The "Powerpuff Girls" live-action series was first announced as being in development back in August. Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the new series sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

Buttercup, Blossom and Bubbles aka the Powerpuff Girls. Alamy

Bennet has been cast as Blossom, Cameron has been cast as Bubbles, and Perrault has been cast as Buttercup. The pilot reunites Bennet and Cameron, though this time they will play allies instead of enemies. Both previously appeared in the ABC-Marvel series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," in which Bennet's character and Cameron's fought against each other.

Blossom -- though she was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees -- has repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again, this time on her own terms

.

Chloe Bennet is Blossom! Dominik Magdziak / Getty Images

Bennet, 28, is best known for her role in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," on which she starred as Daisy "Skye" Johnson, a.k.a Quake, throughout the show's seven-season run. Her other notable roles include the ABC music drama "Nashville" and the animated Dreamworks film "Abominable."

Bubbles' sweet-girl disposition won America's hearts as a child. She still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She's initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us and herself.

Dove Cameron is Bubbles! Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Cameron, 25, broke out as the star of the Disney Channel series "Liv and Maddie," on which she played both of the title roles. The show earned her a Daytime Emmy Award in 2018. She is also known for playing Mal in the "Descendants" franchise at Disney. She has also released a number of albums with Disney, namely the "Liv and Maddie" soundtrack as well as the soundtracks for the three "Descendants" films. Her debut EP, "Bloodshot/Waste," was released in 2019.

Buttercup was the rebellious badass of The Powerpuff Girls in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Buttercup has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life.

Yana Perrault is Buttercup! Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images

Perrault, 25, was most recently seen on Broadway in the Alanis Morissette musical "Jagged Little Pill." She was also set to join the cast of "Hamilton" on Broadway before the pandemic shutdown live theater. She is known for performing and producing her own original music. Should the pilot go to series, it would mark Perrault's onscreen debut.

The "Powerpuff Girls" pilot hails from writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, with Cody executive producing via Vita Vera Films. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Erika Kennair will produce. Maggie Kiley will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television will produce.