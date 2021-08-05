Netflix just released a trailer for the new film "He's All That," set to hit the streaming platform on Aug. 27. The teen comedy is a gender-swapped reboot of 1999 classic "She's all That" and features TikTok star Addison Rae as main character Padgett Sawyer.

Rachael Leigh Cook also appears in the movie — this time as the main character's mom instead of Laney Boggs, the art geek who had a drastic makeover by popular jock Zack Siler.

"He's All That" follows a similar plot as the original with a bit of a 21st century twist. Padgett Sawyer is a social media influencer who attempts to redeem her reputation after an embarrassing public breakup with her boyfriend by creating a prom king out of high school nobody Cameron Kweller, played by "Cobra Kai" actor Tanner Buchanan.

Mark Waters ("Mean Girls," "Freaky Friday") is directing the film and R. Lee Flemming, who wrote the original, will pen the remake.

Rae posted the trailer on Instagram after its release on Wednesday.

"HES ALL THAT TRAILER Well, HERE IT IS!!! The official trailer for @HesAllThatMovie!! I honestly don’t know how to explain the way I feel watching this," she captioned the post. "I want to say a special thank you to Mark Waters and R Lee Fleming Jr, Netflix, Miramax, all of the producers, my insanely talented co-stars and every single person on the production who helped bring this film to life. August 27th only on @Netflix!!! #hesallthatnetflix 🥺😭❤️"

Several other stars commented in support.

"Woo!!! 🥳🥳" wrote Madison Pettis, who plays fellow popular girl Alden.

"GO ADDI 🤸🏾‍♀️," quipped Lil Nas X.

Kourtney Kardashian, who will also be in the movie, chimed in with a shoutout for her character. "I spy Jessica Torres! ❤️"

Rae is used to having fans on TikTok — where she has more than 82 million followers — but big-screen acting is new for the 20-year-old.

“You know, people in the industry really do appreciate and admire people that take chances and break that boundary between social media and entertainment in general,” she told Bustle earlier this year. “But I will say that, from a public standpoint, I think people do tend to find it hard to take people like me seriously.”

The Louisiana native also released her first single "Obsessed" in March.