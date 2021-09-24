Man of wisdom Harry Styles paused his concert to give a fan dating advice

Harry Styles is the relationship coach we need!

The “Adore You” singer, 27, just gave some spot-on dating advice to a fan in the crowd during a recent concert.

The fan was holding up a big sign reading, “Should I text him?”

“I have a question: Is he nice to you?” Styles asked the fan, as seen in a video of the moment shared by Twitter user El Loves Harry and several others.

When the fan’s friend said that this unidentified guy was not, in fact, nice to her, Styles offered up some sage advice.

"In my opinion, if you should (text him), this isn't even a question,” he said. "If we're wondering if we’re playing games, if you’re wondering, 'Should I text him? Should I not text him? … ‘I can't text him too soon.’ Now we're thinking about double texting, and that's a whole different risky business ... It's a whole thing.”

He then gave his final verdict, with some help from a quote from 2004’s “The Notebook.”

"My personal opinion is that if there's any sort of games — trash, trash, trash, not for you!” he said.

Styles’ fans on Twitter are definitely taking his advice to heart.

Yo if harry styles said not to text them then I'm not texting them 😭😭😭😭 — Hazel is going to see Louis ☀️ (@Hazell0v3) September 23, 2021

“Yo if harry styles said not to text them then I'm not texting them,” one fan tweeted.

imagine a guy asking you why you didn't text him and you have to say "sorry harry styles told me not to and then he called you trash" 😭 — ali xx (@xorainbowlouis) September 23, 2021

“imagine a guy asking you why you didn't text him and you have to say 'sorry harry styles told me not to and then he called you trash,'” another person wrote.

Styles is known for his kindness to fans, and his respectful behavior continues behind the scenes, according to Olivia Wilde, who is rumored to be romantically linked to the singer.

In February, Wilde wrote an Instagram post about the experience of directing Styles in her upcoming thriller, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” she wrote. “The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight.

“Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack,'" she continued. "Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.”