As November moves along, we're starting to get excited for the post-Thanksgiving season — as in, the time when it's finally socially acceptable to watch Christmas movies 24/7.

To make your search for your next favorite holiday rom-com a little easier, the trailer for "Happiest Season" just dropped, and it's already sent the Internet into a frenzy. Not only do the leads look adorable together, but the movie is also one of the first Christmas flicks to feature a lesbian romance.

What's "Happiest Season" about?

"Happiest Season" follows young-and-in-love couple Abby and Harper, who are off to spend the holidays with Harper's family. It'll be Abby's first time meeting them, and she can't wait — she even plans to propose to Harper at Christmas dinner. Unfortunately, the plan becomes slightly more complicated when Harper reveals that she has yet to come out to her conservative parents.

We're finally getting our first lesbian Christmas movie and I'm so happy #HappiestSeason pic.twitter.com/MOxSdNLRJD — klaudia (@lexavillanelle) November 9, 2020

To hide their sexuality, the couple pretends that Abby is Harper's orphaned roommate, which is sure to generate plenty of laughs. At the same time, the secret causes Abby to doubt their relationship — and raises more serious themes of acceptance and staying true to yourself.

"Do you know how painful it is to watch the person I love hide me?" Abby asks tearfully in the trailer.

Harper's response is heartwrenching: "I am not hiding you — I am hiding me."

The movie is co-written and directed by Clea Duvall, star of the iconic 1999 rom-com "But I'm a Cheerleader."

"All I've ever wanted was a Christmas movie that represented my experience," Duvall wrote in an Instagram post. "So I made one."

Who stars in the holiday rom-com?

"Twilight" and "Charlie's Angels" star Kristen Stewart plays Abby, while Canadian actress Mackenzie Davis plays Harper. Davis is well-known for her breakout role in the Emmy-winning "Black Mirror" episode "San Junipero," which also features a lesbian love story.

The two women are joined by Dan Levy, co-creator, writer and lead actor of "Schitt's Creek" who plays Abby's best friend, John.

"Everybody's story is different. Just because Harper isn't ready, doesn't mean she doesn't love you," John tells Abby in the trailer.

Rounding out the blockbuster cast are "GLOW" star Alison Brie, "Parks and Rec" star Aubrey Plaza and legendary actors Victor Gerber and Mary Steenburgen as Harper's parents.

Where can I watch "Happiest Season"?

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, "Happiest Season" is skipping theatrical release and will instead be available to stream on Hulu starting Nov. 25.