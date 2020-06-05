Halsey has opened up about being "white passing" as a biracial woman and what that means when it comes to identifying with the black community in the fight against racial injustice.

The 25-year-old singer, who is the daughter of a white mother and black father, answered a since-deleted tweet Wednesday that accused her of "never claiming her black side."

im white passing. it’s not my place to say “we”. it’s my place to help. i am in pain for my family, but nobody is gonna kill me based on my skin color. I’ve always been proud of who I am but it’d be an absolute disservice to say “we” when I’m not susceptible to the same violence. https://t.co/2p6RVJixwl — h (@halsey) June 3, 2020

"Im white passing. it’s not my place to say “we”. it’s my place to help,'' Halsey tweeted. "i am in pain for my family, but nobody is gonna kill me based on my skin color. I’ve always been proud of who I am but it’d be an absolute disservice to say “we” when I’m not susceptible to the same violence."

She has opened up in the past about growing up biracial in New Jersey, including a 2017 interview with Playboy in which she talked about looking white but identifying with the black community.

Halsey participated in a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles last week. Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock

"I’m white-passing," she said. "I’ve accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about black culture that’s not mine. I’m proud to be in a biracial family, I’m proud of who I am, and I’m proud of my hair.

"I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a black woman. So it’s been weird navigating that. When I was growing up I didn’t know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney."

Halsey has been regularly participating in protests in Los Angeles that are part of demonstrations in hundreds of cities across the country in the wake of the death of 46-year-old black man George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day.

She tweeted on May 30 that police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters during a Black Lives Matter rally.

fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

She also has posted pictures and videos on Instagram of what she says are "violent measures" taken by police forces against peaceful protesters.

"It’s become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I’ve seen,'' she wrote. "These pictures and videos don’t even scratch the surface. It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces.

"But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly. You think it’s not happening, it’s only the 'thugs' and the 'riots', right? The police are keeping you safe right? You’re wrong. This is happening everywhere."