Need to rent a last-minute outfit for a job interview? H&M wants to help.

If you need a suit for a job interview, H&M has you covered.

The fast-fashion brand launched a sustainable suit rental program for customers in the United States called ONE/SECOND/SUIT. The initiative was created with job hunters in mind, allowing customers to rent a suit at no cost for up to 24 hours.

"Job interviews can be a nerve-wracking experience. But we believe nothing should hold you back. Least of all what you wear," said Sara Spännar, head of marketing and communications H&M.

In short, the company hopes to prevent you from panic-buying a suit jacket for an unexpected interview!

“The suits themselves come from the H&M Man collection, however we encourage the renting of them by anyone who has a desire to do so,” said an H&M spokesperson. The program, which started in the United Kingdom before it launched in the U.S., will roll out for a three-month testing period in order for the brand to determine its demand and need.

The brand’s goal is to use 100% sustainably sourced materials by 2030 and ONE/SECOND/SUIT is bringing them one step closer.

For now, you can request a suit from the brand's website or the following store locations: H&M Fifth Avenue in New York City; H&M Soho in NYC; and H&M Beachwood Place in Beachwood, Ohio.

