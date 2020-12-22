It's the fashion collaboration we never expected but are psyched about all the same: Gucci and The North Face.

The Italian fashion house and the brand known for its ultrawarm outerwear have teamed up for a new collection, and it's coming to a store near you soon.

The bright colors and floral patterns are taking us back to the '70s. Photographer & Director: Daniel Shea

The ready-to-wear womenswear and menswear collection "celebrates the spirit of exploration," according to a press release obtained by TMRW, and features everything from shirts, skirts and jumpsuits to coats, bombers and vests padded with goose-feather down.

You'll notice a '70s flair to the outerwear's silhouettes, bright colors and multiple floral prints.

The collection includes several bags. Photographer & Director: Daniel Shea

Gucci and The North Face covered all their bases and even added luggage, backpacks and other bags to the collection. Naturally, they're all available in eye-catching prints and patterns.

Fun prints and bold colors dominate the collection. Photographer & Director: Daniel Shea

A gender-neutral leather hiking boot that comes in three colors rounds out the collection.

The collection drops in the U.S. on Jan. 6. Photographer & Director: Daniel Shea

The companies first teased a collaboration back in September when Gucci posted a video to its Instagram page. In the short clip, a flag that features both brands' names appears on top of a mountain as a foghorn sounds.

There's a little bit of everything in this collection. Photographer & Director: Daniel Shea

On Monday, the fashion house shared a video campaign for the North Face x Gucci Collection, shot in the Alps by Daniel Shea and conceived by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. The '70s-inspired scene follows a group of hikers and shows off the colorful collection against beautiful scenery.

Recyclable and sustainable materials are used throughout the collaboration. Photographer & Director: Daniel Shea

The collaboration took sustainability into account by using ECONYL, a nylon fabric made of regenerated materials, in the luggage. The North Face also used some of its archival fabrics in certain pieces and made sure to use recyclable packaging.

We'd like to join this group of fashionable hikers. Photographer & Director: Daniel Shea

So when can you get your hands on this charming collection? The North Face x Gucci Collection will debut in China later this month and will be available in the U.S. on Jan. 6. By Jan. 22, the collection will be available online at both brands' sites.