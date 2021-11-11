The 'Gossip Girl' reboot is coming back for part 2 — and lives will be ruined

After a brief break, HBO Max’s 'Gossip Girl' reboot will resume for the second part of its debut season.

The streaming site released a trailer to tease what's to come, and it looks like the Upper East Siders are picking up where they left off with more secret relationships, love triangles and possibly someone being "canceled."

In the two-minute clip, Julien and Obie, played by Jordan Alexander and Eli Brown, tackle the fallout over their kiss in the midseason finale.

At one point in the trailer, Whitney Peak's character, Zoya, candidly tells Julien, "We're not sisters. We're not friends. We're nothing."

Mayhem ensues as secrets are shared and tensions rise. "You could ruin a kid's life!," one character cautions, while another is trending for the wrong reasons.

"You guys deserve whatever you've got coming," Zoya says before a Thanksgiving feast is shown, a call-back to the fan-favorite holiday episodes in The CW's original "Gossip Girl" series.

As Instagram notifications flood the screen, Kristen Bell's infamous Gossip Girl says in a voiceover, "Sooner or later, we all go to war. And what can you do when the enemy has you backed into a corner?"

The first half of season one dropped this summer with six episodes featuring a new class of elite New York teens tracked by the same infamous blogger pseudonym.

Josh Safran, who was an executive producer on the original series that ran for six seasons, spoke to TODAY in July about rebooting the teen drama with creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

"I realized that there was more to look at," Safran explained at the time. "I actually think I would like to return to the show every generation ... so it's been really fun to go back and to wonder if this is my life's work in some way."

Comparing the updated adaptation to the early 2000s series, he said, "It's still got that ‘Gossip Girl' math, which is everybody's gonna f---ing look amazing and have lots of sex and all arrive at the same party ... and everything's going to come to a head and explode.

"I think this version of the show, it's about ... like, be mindful of how you put yourself out in the world because there's always somebody ... to point out the differences between who you say you are (and) who you really are. And in our universe, that's Gossip Girl," Safran added.

Fans of the reboot are ready for the final six episodes to be released. "Took u long enough, but totally worth the wait," one tweeted in response to the teaser trailer.

Another cheered, "NEW THANKSGIVING EPISODES AND TRADITIONS. I LOVE IT!”

HBO Max’s "Gossip Girl" is set to return Nov. 25, just in time for fans to feast on more drama for Thanksgiving.