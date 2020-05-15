This serum is an eye cream and lip balm in one — and I'm obsessed

What's in Bubblewrap?

Glossier's eye and lip cream is formulated with hyaluronic acid and avocado oil for hydration and smoothness, while peptides and squalene protect the skin's barrier and promote softness.

Board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Modern Dermatology Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson previously told TODAY that the peptides and hyaluronic acid are especially beneficial for both hydration and smoothness.

"Peptides are essentially proteins which help support the building blocks of our skin, collagen and elastin fibers. Hyaluronic acid is a molecule that absorbs 1000x its weight in water and leads to great plumping and hydration," she explained.

It's the perfect texture for an under-eye cream

I have wasted plenty of money searching for an eye cream with the perfect not-too-heavy but not-too-light texture, and I think I finally found it in Bubblewrap.

Bubblewrap's consistency is somewhere between a gel and a cream — Glossier specifically describes it as a "water-in-oil emulsion." Like a gel, it glides on effortlessly and never tugs at the skin like heavier creams can. However, like a cream, it feels intensely hydrating and actually seems to absorb into the skin instead of evaporating in the way lighter gels and serums tend to do.

While I can't say it has an immediate "plumping" effect, it does seem to smooth out the area and makes applying concealer a dream once it's absorbed into the skin.

Most importantly, it never irritates my sensitive eyes. I have thrown away many other brands of eye cream because they either make my eyes water, or worse, cause tiny bumps on my under-eye and eyelids. Thankfully, Bubblewrap is extremely gentle with no added fragrance or dyes, and the lightweight texture means it only takes a few swipes to properly apply.

Plus, if you also hate dipping your fingers into potted products like I do, you'll be pleased to know that Bubblewrap comes in a convenient and sanitary pump bottle.

Cerave's Eye Repair Cream is still my go-to affordable drugstore choice, but there's something so silky smooth about the way Bubblewrap glides on that makes it worth the added price.

How is it as a lip balm?

Using Bubblewrap as a lip balm is a strange experience, but one that I've grown to love. Its gel-like texture makes it feel like more of a "lip lotion" rather than a "lip balm." It glides on the way a lightweight body lotion would and immediately sinks into your lips.

I'm used to heavy-duty lip balms, so Bubblewrap almost seemed too light for my liking at first. However, it leaves behind a silky texture without the residue of a normal balm, which makes it great for using throughout the day as a touch-up.

Admittedly, I still reach for my go-to lip products like the Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask and Aquaphor Healing Ointment when my lips are feeling extra parched, but quickly swiping this on in the morning has helped maintain the moisture I get from those balms.

Is it worth the price tag?

Considering most high-end formulas hover in the $50 range, $26 seems like a steal for an effective two-in-one product — especially one as gentle as this.

Old habits die hard, so I'll probably still be tempted by every new eye and lip product I see, but I'll keep gladly reaching for Bubblewrap in the meantime.

