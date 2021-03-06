Antonia Gentry, one of the stars of the new Netflix series "Ginny & Georgia" is speaking out in defense of the show following some harsh criticism from Taylor Swift.

The TV drama, which follows the lives of a mother-daughter duo and has been described as "Gilmore Girls" but with a twist, came into the crosshairs of the "Willow" singer this week. Swift, 31, fired back at what she called a "deeply sexist joke" the show made about her.

Antonia Gentry stars as Ginny and Brianne Howey stars as her mother Georgia in "Ginny & Georgia." Courtesy Netflix

In a tweet posted Monday, the pop star made no bones about the fact that she thought 15-year-old Ginny's line to her mother Georgia (played by Brianne Howey) — "You go through men faster than Taylor Swift" — was not only sexist, but lazy joke writing.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," Swift commented. Swift's fans replied immediately with calls to "RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT" and not to use her as a punchline. Swift has dated several partner over the years but has been in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn for the past four years.

On Friday, Gentry posted what many saw as a response to Swift's criticism on Instagram. And although she didn't address Swift's comments directly, she did thank fans for their support and explained how much playing the character of Ginny Miller meant to her.

"Thank you for the love and support you have shown me and our show, 'Ginny and Georgia,' over the last week," Gentry, 23, began in her post. "I never would have imagined something like this as a young girl -- that is, having a voice capable of impact. It is so meaningful to see the hundreds of messages from fans in my inbox who feel seen, heard and understood because of the show and its characters."

Gentry, who is biracial, said that it was heartening to play a character that reflected who she was growing up.

"As someone who grew up feeling voiceless and unimportant, and who did not see herself reflected on screen, Ginny Miller was finally a reprieve," she wrote. "Finally, a character who was just as confused and imperfect as I was gets a chance to exist. Ginny Miller, though fictional, is a character who reflects all of life’s contradictions and imperfections."

Gentry acknowledged that though her character Ginny is flawed, this trait is what makes her so relatable.

"She makes mistakes -- morally, mentally, physically, emotionally -- and not just within herself, but within the broken world she lives in," she continued.

Howey, Gentry's co-star, has not directly addressed Swift's comments either but shared two behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram of her with Gentry and Diesel La Torraca, who portrays Ginny's brother and Georgia's son, Austin Miller, on the show.

Howey captioned the snapshots simply, writing, "My whole 🌎! #ginnyandgeorgia," using a globe emoji.

Gentry concluded her post by thanking everyone she worked with and those who have supported the show.

"I am so delighted to work with talented, earnest and honest women who aren’t afraid of pulling back the curtain and exposing all of life’s intricacies -- the good and the bad, all with a glass of wine in hand, and a tongue in cheek. To all of the people who have sent hundreds of messages about feeling seen for the first time, whether through Ginny or another character in 'Ginny and Georgia,' thank you for your voices and inspiration," she wrote, concluding, "With so much love, Toni."

In a press release for the show, producer Debra J. Fisher said, "We wanted 'Ginny & Georgia' to be a fun, feel-good ride about women, by women, for everyone; one that depicted a nuanced and complicated mother-daughter relationship, and layered female friendships in a way that isn’t always seen in shows."