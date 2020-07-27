Gigi Hadid shows off surprisingly quirky taste in apartment photos

Forget solid white cabinets — it’s all about the pasta accents for Gigi Hadid’s kitchen in her Manhattan apartment.

The supermodel, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, shared a glimpse into her newly decorated apartment, and the décor touches are certainly unique.

“Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot,” Hadid wrote on Instagram next to a series of photos showing off the colorful and quirky home.

“Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city.... but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives…who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy.”

Well, all except her mom, who Hadid said was her greatest homemaking-sounding-board: “She called me crazy when required,” Hadid wrote.

And, sure, while some of the pieces may seem a little out there, we’re very intrigued with her home style. Below, TMRW breaks down the most surprising décor touches in Hadid’s home:

1. Colorful couch cushions

The mix-and-match sofa cushions give off a colorful boho style. gigihadid/ Instagram

The bohemian-style sofa from Missoni mixes different colors and patterns for a pattern-melding design that comes together in a fun way.

2. Skis as décor

Ski gear is used as decor in the living room. gigihadid/ Instagram

Who needs storage for ski gear when you can just use it as decoration in your living room?

3. Billiard balls centerpiece

When you don't have fresh flowers, perhaps billiard balls are the next best thing. gigihadid/ Instagram

Forget flowers: Hadid adds color to her countertop with a bowl full of billiard balls. After-dinner pool, anyone?

4. Pasta cabinets

Never a shortage of pasta in this kitchen, it's also displayed in glass jars on the shelves. gigihadid/ Instagram

This might be the most interesting choice in the whole house. In the kitchen, vibrantly hued dry pasta noodles peek out of the glass display cabinets. Hadid tagged pasta artist Linda Miller Nicholson of Salty Seattle in the photo — just in case you need to get your own hands on some green penne or orange bow-ties.

5. An oversized click pen in the hallway

The oversized click pen stands guard outside the bathroom. gigihadid/ Instagram

A larger-than-life yellow pen rests in the corner of the hallway, because, why not?

6. Repurposed wallpaper

You could read the wallpaper in Hadid's house. gigihadid/ Instagram

Hadid covered up her fancy marble walls with unframed covers of the New Yorker in an alternative interpretation of having magazines to read in the bathroom.

7. An old truck part as wall art

Everything is art. gigihadid/ Instagram

Perhaps you’re so entranced peeking into Hadid’s glam room (that chair! those lights!) you might not even notice the back of an old green Chevrolet truck hanging on the wall in the hallway.

Hadid’s style is certainly interesting. It does have the internet divided, though. On Instagram the model’s celebrity friends praised her unique taste. Ruby Rose wrote, “Absolutely beautiful, G!” while Ashley Graham commented, “So fun!”

On Twitter though, some people had strong opinions:

gigi hadid’s inedible dyed pasta cabinet facades ruined my day pic.twitter.com/KshoowuMuT — 🥴 (@whysimonewhy) July 26, 2020

Imagine your entire home looking like an “I Spy” book pic.twitter.com/5qKA50HrFE — Caitlin 🌙⭐️ (@caitjord) July 27, 2020

However you feel about her design choices, Hadid clearly has no trouble finding her own unique aesthetic.