Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and more auction clothes to benefit the NAACP

Twenty-three powerhouse women are turning fashion into action.

Models like Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Lily Aldridge and Ashley Graham are linking up to donate pieces from their personal wardrobe to raise money for the NAACP and the U.K.'s National Health Service Charities Together. The auction is in partnership with British Vogue and the luxury resale site Hardly Ever Worn It (HEWI) and each piece from the collection is featured in the magazine's July 2020 issue as part of a series of selfies the women took while isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea came about in the beginning of coronavirus lockdown in the U.K. and has evolved since as then: Initially intended to be a fundraiser solely for the NHS, 50% of the proceed will now benefit the NAACP in light of what the magazine calls "recent brutality against black Americans."

The campaign is just one way the fashion industry is trying to give back right now. British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said of the women participating in the initiative, “Their at-home photographs are so joyful, and their choices so personal, I hope you will all be encouraged to bid and raise funds for these worthy causes."

In the magazine spread, mom-to-be Gigi Hadid posed for a mirror selfie alongside her boyfriend, former One Direction band member Zayn Malik. His tattooed back acts as a backdrop for the Dior saddlebag which Hadid is donating to the auction.

Model-turned-designer Helena Christensen donated a vintage Christian Dior dress that she wore to an Oscars’ week party that made her feel “cool and chic.”

Runway queen Joan Smalls offered a Givenchy bag that she used nonstop for travel. She says that the size is "deceptive" because you can fit a whole bunch of things inside and she's offering it up because she got a lot of use out of it and wants to share the convenience with someone else.

Additional items will be revealed when the auction goes live, but if they've appeared in Vogue then one thing's guaranteed: They're going to be fabulous.

Of course, you can donate to these worthy causes at any point, but if you can get a one-of-a-kind item at the same time, even better.

The auction launches on Tuesday, June 9 and will be live for 72 hours.