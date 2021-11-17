Gen Z proclaims that blond hair is uncool and 'cheugy' now

Is blond hair on its way out? That's what a few TikTok users want you to believe, but we're not so convinced.

Over the past year, Gen Z has been at the forefront of declaring and deflating trends on social media, and we've been entertained by the spirited conversations they've generated. We LOLed when the TODAY anchors got in on the middle part vs. side part debate in February, and we were thoroughly intrigued by the under-eye circle trend that's been making its way around TikTok.

Still, when we first read about Gen Z's latest trend forecast in the The New York Post, we were equal parts surprised and confused. The publication reported on how several TikTokers have declared blond hair as "cheugy" and we had to wonder: Has one of the most popular hair colors finally passed its moment in the sun?

TikTok user @thedigifairy spoke extensively on the subject in a video where she broke down i-D's recent article on the subject. In the clip, she asked her followers if blond hair is "out of style" and cited recent examples of several celebs, like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber, who went from blond to brunette.

The TikToker cited several potential reasons for blond hair's possible decrease in popularity, including the fact that maintaining the bright hue can get expensive and the possibility that it could be a shift toward a more natural look and "more diverse beauty ideals."

In the video, @thedigifairy also mentioned the "expensive brunette" trend. Hairstylist @tomsmithhd discussed the look in his own video where he suggested that Bieber, in particular, seems to be “honoring her natural color a bit more as so many people have during the pandemic" by shifting away from a full-on blond look.

Some other TikTok users, like @GirlBossTown, were wondering if their go-to hue was suddenly going out of style. In a video, she shared her enthusiasm that many people seem to be embracing their natural roots, but said she personally prefers a more platinum blond vibe, asking her followers: "Is being blonde cheugy?"

TikTok user @_alyssa_lorraine_ shared her own video that showed off her light hue and said she recently went back to her roots after "dying it crazy colors for 17 years" and expressed disappointment that "now blonde is cheugy."

So, is the blond fad fading away? Not so fast, if you ask us. Sure, there are a few examples of TikTokers unpacking the idea that blond hair is "cheugy," but there are still countless others on social media showing off their #blond locks.

Hadid and Bieber are clearly two examples of young stars who are embracing a darker look for fall, but that's not really surprising since many women tend to deepen their hair color in the colder weather. Still, we're intrigued to see if this shift toward darker dos has lasting power, so we'll definitely be keeping an eye on our TikTok feed.