February horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Get ready! February is a revolutionary month marked with celestial changes.

When tender Venus enters Aquarius on Feb. 1, we'll understand our feelings about love and romance in an intellectual way. There will be a new moon in Aquarius on Feb. 11, making us embrace humanitarian projects and innovation. Restrictive Saturn squares off with Uranus on the 17th. This fraught cosmic connection will push us to release the past and move forward toward the future.

Later, the sun enters Pisces on Feb. 18, inspiring us to lean into our dreams. Mercury ends the retrograde journey on February 20th/21st, and we’ll be dealing with the after effects of the planetary moonwalk until March 13. Venus enters its favorite sign, Pisces, on Feb. 25, adding an even more romantic feeling to the month. Fortuitous Jupiter, that’s in Aquarius, connects with the Nodes of Destiny on Feb. 26, bringing luck, growth and expansion our way. The month rounds off with the full snow moon in Virgo on the 27th, which will help us access our analytical nature and assess matters on a deep level.

Aries

March 21 - April 19 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

It doesn’t matter how you spend Valentine’s Day, as long as you’re putting your needs first. Take time out of your schedule to reconnect and take care of yourself.

This month will give you plenty of opportunities to do exactly that. When the sun moves into Pisces on Feb. 18, followed by Venus’ shift into the mystical water sign on Feb. 25, you’ll indulge your softer side with comfort foods and Netflix shows (to take the edge off). This will help you center yourself during the full moon on Feb. 27.

Taurus

April 20 - May 20 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

All work and no play can leave you thirsting for fun. Your career will hit a high, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy your life.

The month kicks off with a raise or promotion that you’ve been nominated for by your boss on Feb. 1 (when Venus enters Aquarius). All of your professional positivity is followed by an amazing new moon that guarantees success in your career on Feb. 11, followed by amazing professional surprises on Feb. 17. By Feb. 26, you’ll officially accept the opportunity that was presented to you in the beginning of the month.

Gemini

May 21 - June 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Tarot card: The Devil

It's time to break free of the constraints that are holding you back artistically, creatively and romantically. Once you do so, you can soar high and embrace your dreams.

You are feeling energetically blocked at the moment, especially on the 17th when Saturn and Uranus square off in the cosmos. The good news is that the energy will start to loosen up when Mercury ends its retrograde journey on Feb. 20/21 and when Jupiter expands your consciousness on Feb. 26. Try an online yoga class or meditation app to help get yourself spiritually aligned this month.

Cancer

June 21 - July 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Tarot card: The Emperor

Setting boundaries in romantic affairs is important. Then you can make the rules with your significant other to create the relationship you want.

Implementing boundaries with those you love will be a struggle during the new moon on Feb. 11. Don’t about stress it! You’ll be able to set limits with everyone on Feb. 17 when Saturn and Uranus share a fraught connection (because you feel as though people are pushing your buttons). The full moon on Feb. 27 will allow you to start fresh with your friends, family and crush or significant other, allowing them to understand your needs.

Leo

July 23 - Aug. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Tarot card: The Chariot

You don’t have to spend a ton of money on flowers or gifts to prove you love someone. Telling them how you feel in your grandiose way and letting your emotions out is all they need and want.

We all appreciate your kindness, but you need to curb your generosity. In order to pay off your looming credit card bills from the holidays, quit your spendthrift behavior when Venus moves into the fiscal sector of your chart on Feb. 25. Asking a financial advisor for assistance during the new moon on the 11th will help you survive professional twists and turns without fearing monetary losses during the full moon on the 27th.

Virgo

Aug. 23 - Sept. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Tarot card: 10 of Pentacles

Feel yourself in all your glory. This will help you attract and bring in the love that you want and crave.

All too often, you give too much of your energy to others, which can make you feel as though the sentiment isn't reciprocated (this is the vibe for the majority of February). However, the energy flips during the full moon on Feb. 27. You’ll take back your power and give yourself all the TLC that you deserve (and no one else) during that luminary. After all, you’re worth it! It’s time you took notice of your fabulousness.

Libra

Sept. 23 - Oct. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Tarot card: The Empress

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day. Lean into the holiday with an open heart and mind to celebrate all of the romantic richness coming your way.

Romance is blossoming around you! And, in true Libra fashion, you are ready to open your heart to the person you care about on a deeper level. Step up your game this year. Mail out your Valentine’s cards on Feb. 1 or order flowers on the 11th. These are energetically charged days for you to express your sentiments. Your "situationship" will become official or more intimate on Feb. 17 as a result of your thoughtfulness.

Scorpio

Oct. 23 - Nov. 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You want to connect with your special someone on a deeper spiritual level. Having open and real conversations will bring the two of you closer than ever.

Finding your spiritual center will be challenging during the next few weeks. But you will be able to find resolve during the new moon in Aquarius on Feb. 11 and when Mercury finally ends its planetary moonwalk on the 20th/21st. You’ll also align yourself with like-minded people during the Uranus square on Feb. 17, which will become a part of your tribe on Feb. 26 when Jupiter gently aspects the Nodes of Destiny.

Sagittarius

Nov. 23 - Dec. 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Walk away from the fear that’s holding you back. Take time to finding the relationship that works best for you — on your terms. No more settling.

Fear is holding you back from stepping up in your friendships. On paper, you want your alliances to evolve and grow. But you’re scared to open your heart again. Use the sweet solar energy of Feb. 18 (when the sun enters Pisces) to reflect upon the energy that you want to bring into your life. This will help you move toward attaining your year long #squadgoals when Jupiter activates the Nodes of Destiny on Feb. 26.

Capricorn

Dec, 22 - Jan. 19 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Tarot card: The Star

The possibilities in your romantic life are endless, even if they are more erratic than ever. Keep things light and have fun flirting your way through Valentine’s Day.

As the sun and Venus swim into Pisces on Feb. 18 and 25, you’re finding that you’re in more demand with your OG crew. You can also blame your popularity on Uranus, who’s square with Saturn on the 17th will draw people to you. As a result, you will have some last minute fun with your friends. Leave room in your days for an impromptu Zoom happy hour with your college buddies to gossip about exes.

Aquarius

Jan. 19 – Feb. 18 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Tarot cards: Two of Wands

Don’t look to the past, keep moving forward. The world is your oyster and there’s so much goodness in it, even if it doesn’t feel like it now. Love is here to save the day.

If there’s one word you will never be called, it’s “basic.” Why would this month make you stray from your idealistic, wild-child ways? Your spirit is waking up, which means you’re embracing your inner punk (especially during the new moon on Feb. 11). This means joining a humanitarian project when Saturn and Jupiter square off on Feb. 17. Peacefully protest or sign a petition for a cause that brings graceful change to the world.

Pisces

Feb. 19 - March 20 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Tarot card: The Sun

It’s time for you to come out of hibernation. Reach out to your friends, family and loved ones to reconnect. They miss you, so it’s important to chat with them now.

You’re taking a note from the childhood rhyme “secrets are no fun,” and opening up to those who are in your inner circle on Feb. 17 when Saturn and Uranus square off. Fortunately, Venus aligns with your sun on the 25th, making you thirst to express your lovely sentiments even more. Your newly found tenderness will be handy during the Virgo full noon on Feb. 27 as the lunar energy pushes you to connect with others.