There were plenty of fun fashion moments at the 2021 Grammy Awards, but one accessory has online shoppers particularly excited.

Harry Styles' purple feather boa was the hit look of the night: According to global fashion shopping platform Lyst, page views for feather boas saw a massive 1,500% spike in the 48 hours following the awards show.

The most searched piece was the Gucci purple feather boa that the singer wore on the red carpet. The accessory, which retails for $1,900 according to Lyst, is out of stock online.

Harry Styles poses at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14. Jordan Strauss / AP

Styles wore a second boa, this one a light shade of green, to perform his hit single "Watermelon Sugar," which kicked off the awards show. According to Google Trends, searches for green feather boas have also spiked since Sunday night.

Styles wore a sage green feather boa to perform during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony. KEVIN WINTER / AFP - Getty Images

The singer took home the Grammy Award for Best Solo Pop Performance for the upbeat song - and in photos, he wore yet another boa, this one black fur and paired with an orange jacket.

Styles wore a black boa and orange jacket in the Grammy Awards press room. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Online, many credited Styles with bringing the fuzzy accessory back into the spotlight.

harry styles has single-handedly reignited my love of feather boas and there’s nothing you can do about it — NN (@ninanesbitt) March 15, 2021

Harry Styles is starting the boa trend. — Harry Styles Updates (@Harry_StylesUp) March 15, 2021

Several people said they were already planning on purchasing their own boas.

i went to the dollar store and bought myself a green feather boa last night — elena | IS PROUD OF THE BOYS | #TCOE | (@tffaxotb) March 17, 2021

#HarryStyles wore a green, purple, and black boa so now i have to go buy those same colored boas and wear them with everything — Lils (@lillianessence) March 15, 2021

Others correctly predicted the spike in sales.

green feather boa purchases after harry styles did this📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/9ZGWklnZdU — joanna :) (@babylonjoanna) March 15, 2021

Some users pointed out that this isn't the first time Styles has worn a boa — photos from earlier in his career appear to show him wearing a pink boa and a multicolored one. Another image shows him holding a blue boa onstage.

harry styles and the on-going love for a his boas pic.twitter.com/GuQQn8sTbS — inês ☁️ (@91shabits) March 15, 2021

Harry styles has been killin the boa game since 2015 ok pic.twitter.com/6wJ8njNyeJ — kristen (@ItsMeKristennn) March 15, 2021

Styles has been candid about his love for fun fashion, especially looks that challenge gender norms. In November 2020, he wore a Gucci dress on the cover of Vogue. While some criticized the move, he said that he saw clothes as something to "have fun with and experiment with and play with."

"What's really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away," Styles said in his interview with Vogue. "When you take away 'There's clothes for men and there's clothes for women,' once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play."