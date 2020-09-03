Designer turns artwork from people with disabilities into gorgeous clothing

When Jovana Mullins began volunteering at New York City's Center for All Abilities (CAA) in 2018, she never expected the experience would change the course of her career. But as the print and textile designer began working with young adults with developmental disabilities in the nonprofit's art therapy program, she quickly saw an opportunity to turn her passion for fashion into something meaningful.

Mullins had been working in the fashion industry for over a decade at the time and had designed prints and embroidery for brands ranging from Coach to Sam Edelman. And she knew raw talent when she saw it.

Each Alivia garment has a QR code customers can scan to learn more about each artist. Courtesy Alivia

"When I saw the artwork that came from this group, a lightbulb went off: 'What if we used this artwork and transformed it into prints and embroidery across beautiful silhouettes?'" Mullins told TMRW in an email.

Mullins presented the concept to the CAA's founder, Phoebe Ho, who was completely on board. From there, Mullins and her husband, Brandon, a fellow volunteer, began building a clothing line called Alivia. He took over business operations and she got to work leading all things creative.

"I began working with a small group at CAA every weekend, painting, drawing (and) encouraging the young creators to explore their imaginations," she said. "I then began transforming their artwork into a collection of prints that echoed their personalities and creative voice, all while staying true to their original beauty."

Fast forward to April 2020 and Alivia launched its first collection during Autism Awareness Month. Each piece in the collection is available on the brand's website and prices range from $80 to $525.

To help launch the brand, Mullins tapped model and activist Grace Strobel, who has Down syndrome, to star in its first photo shoot.

"Grace’s beauty radiates both outward and inward," Mullins said. "Her passion for advocating and breaking preconceived notions of what is possible for someone with a disability perfectly aligns with Alivia’s mission."