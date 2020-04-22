Everyone's coloring their hair rose gold right now and we are very into it

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

While it’s not surprising hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies are tough to come by, the most unexpected item to sell out since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis is a temporary rose gold hair tint. The popular DIY hair trend has taken the social media world by storm and it might just be the magical change beauty enthusiasts need to brighten up the days of social distancing.

Celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess sells an affordable line of hair care products at Target that includes the now Instagram-famous hair color. She took to Instagram Monday saying, “Tbh, I really didn’t see pink hair becoming our best seller (next to glosses) during quarantine but IT HAPPENED."

For an affordable $12, that's one trend we can definitely get behind. And the best news aboutKristin Ess’ Rose Gold Temporary Tint is that it’s easily reversible. So, when you decide that rocking mermaid hair isn't your thing anymore (or you need to be on a Zoom call with an important client), you can wash it out in one to three washes with no problems!

Alongside tie-dyeing loungewear, this trending WFH hair look is becoming a recognizable part of the quarantine uniform. Colors you may have dreamed of rocking — yet never worked up the courage to try — seem safer in confinement.

Natalie Hannah is just one of the 5,000 Instagram users who've shown off their new rosy look. She figured now was the perfect time to just dip her toe into the “pool of punk.”

“Ultimately, the detail that sold me on the rose gold hair trend was that it's temporary. With enough color to really notice a difference but a short life span of one to three washes, we can have all the fun without any of the 'grow-out' or long-term fading," Hannah told TMRW. "Plus, it fits in nicely over a weekend for those of us who may still be working in an environment that considers pink hair a bit unprofessional.”

Katie Schellinger had always wanted to try the rose gold look and when she was released and put on temporary leave from her job at the end of March, she knew the time was right.

“When I saw my new rose gold hair for the first time, it gave me so much light and happiness during such a stressful time," she explained. "If I didn’t work in a professional setting, I would absolutely be rocking my pink locks full time.”

Kaitlyn Potenza added, “I think so many people are doing the pink hair trend to feel good about themselves and have something that excites them in this uncertain time.”

Shop the look

While the original tint from Kristin Ess is still out of stock, there are still other products you can try to experiment with the bright hue. Here are a few products that you can order online to keep your color in peak condition or mix it up during your time at home.

With the Sephora sale currently happening (based on your Beauty Insider status), this semipermanent hair color and gloss might just be the perfect choice for you.

If you are looking to jump on the bandwagon of the rose gold trend and give your hair some extra love, this mini mask might be the answer. “A dual-benefit mask that deposits temporary color while thoroughly nurturing hair for a healthier look and feel.”

This one-day spray is under $20 and lasts for exactly that: one day!